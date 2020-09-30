After more than a year of approvals, raising funds, installations and a pandemic, the all-inclusive playground at Western Primary and Intermediate schools is finally being enjoyed by students of all abilities.
Western Primary School gym teacher Tricia Harlow spearheaded the project to bring the structure to the students of Western School Corporation, an undertaking she referred to as a “humbling experience.”
“My heart has always been with the underdogs, whether that means disabilities or whether that means those that are picked on, I think God created me in a way just to make sure I’m always looking out for the ones that might be overlooked. And so just for many many years I’ve noticed the kids haven’t had the same opportunities.”
The new playground helps fulfill Harlow’s dreams of giving those kids the same opportunity - those with and without disabilities a place to play together. The area includes harness swings and a friendship swing, which is two swings connected so kids can swing together while looking at each other.
A we-saw, another piece of playground equipment, resembles a merry-go-round with wheelchair access. It’s flush with the ground and allows wheelchairs to easily get on the ride and lock in before the kids can start spinning it.
It was important to Harlow that the new playground to be a place of inclusion rather than just a separate space are for those with disabilities. Having students be able to mingle and play together “where everyone is equals” helps the kids experience each other.
“Not everybody gets the chance to see them like I do, and they are some of the sweetest souls and I just wanted everyone else to experience what I get to see,” Harlow said.
The success of the project was due to “amazing community support,” according to Harlow. Multiple fundraisers were held to help make the project happen. Events like softball clinics, softball tournaments, a karate kick-a-thon and a Down Syndrome awareness buddy walk were all successful endeavors, along with a campaign where a community member could put tons of plastic lawn flamingos on other people’s lawns for donations.
Harlow noted she even had students raise funds in their own ways without being asked, such as one day when a student unexpectedly handed her money from a candy sale he decided to do.
The project cost about $120,000.
“I am so grateful and it brings so much pride to see the community come together on so many levels to make this happen,” Western Primary School Principal Jenna Moree said. “The countless donations and hours poured into the project makes the playground a symbol of gratitude.”
Moree went on to note how much joy she gets seeing the students be excited and joyful on the new playground.
In about two months into the school year and she's already seen the playground bring joy to students. A general education student who uses a wheelchair was able to experience recess play with fellow students instead of playing with LEGO like he did formerly.
“The gen-ed classroom was already out on the playground … he [the boy in the wheelchair] was coming out with his other teacher and when the kids saw him come out, they were just so excited to include him and they wanted to be the ones to show him around – to show him what he can do,” Harlow said. “He looked at me and his little glasses were at the end of his nose … and he said, ‘This is the best day of my life.' ”
