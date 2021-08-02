After an untypical year, the first day of school at Wallace Elementary looked and felt like a typical first day of school.
Parents walked their kids into the building, sending them off to class with one final hug and boxes of Kleenex. Students flashed big smiles when they were greeted by their teachers with high fives and hugs. Some found their friends and walked to class together.
The first day always comes with emotions, especially for parents who are sending their little ones off to school for the first time.
“He’s the one who did this to me,” LaTasha Bandelier said as she wiped away tears after dropping off her son, Landry, for his first day of kindergarten.
There were some tears from Landry getting ready in the morning, but Bandelier said his older sister, Hazel, helped play the role of cheerleader.
“We had big sister really rallying this morning,” she said.
Bandelier poked her head into her son’s class and blew him a kiss before leaving.
Just the act of parents walking their kids into school was a change from last year when there were strict visitor restrictions.
First day of school for @KokomoSchools. Spent some time at @Wallace_SIA this morning. Parents, teacher and students seem happy to be back! pic.twitter.com/HvSfJ4MEsa— Spencer Durham (@Durham_KT) August 2, 2021
That sense of normalcy was present even before the start of school.
Last week, incoming kindergarteners and their parents were welcomed with an open house, meet-the-teacher night. Kids went on a scavenger hunt through school to help learn where everything was located.
“It was nice to actually see the parents,” said kindergarten teacher Shane Matlock.
With restrictions eased, parents such as Bandelier should have more opportunities to be involved with the school community.
“I miss just being able to be involved in the school,” Bandelier said. “This year I’m really hoping we can do some things.”
And that’s part of what makes Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts the school that it is.
“The family atmosphere here at Wallace is really special,” said Principal Jason Snyder. “We’re ready for our students to show everything they’re doing.”
Part of the education students receive at Wallace is how to perform in front of people. Performances continued through the pandemic, but they were virtual.
Now, the possibility of grandparents being able to come back and watch in person is cause for excitement.
Drew and Erin Larison’s son, Jude, also had his first day of kindergarten Monday.
Erin said her son knew he wanted to attend Wallace, but she was reassured it would be the right place for him when a teacher told her, “He’s going to do great.”
The Larisons’ daughter, Elianna, started second grade at the integrated arts school. Having had a good experience with one child put the parents even more at ease.
“There’s something about sending a kid to a school where they want them to do their best,” Erin said. “It’s just a cool feeling.”
The Larisons didn’t meet Elianna’s teacher in person last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only communicating virtually. Both are happy to have those face-to-face connections again.
So are the teachers.
Kindergarten teacher Darcie York led her class, in a neat-and-orderly line, to music class.
“You guys did amazing,” she said as they waited to enter the classroom. “You might be closer to first grade if you got lineup down.”
York is looking forward to seeing her students make strides all year long, and she’ll get to see them in the classroom. Last year, York, like so many others, had to balance in-person and virtual learning.
“I love seeing the growth in person,” York said.
As the students filed into class, York bent down and looked a hesitant student in the eye.
“Are you nervous?” she asked. “That’s okay, I’m a little nervous too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.