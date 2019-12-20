Ryan Wolf, a victim advocate within Howard County’s criminal justice system, has been honored with a Distinguished Alumni Award by Ivy Tech Community College.
Wolf, who earned an Associate of Science degree in Human Services with a concentration in Criminal Justice in 2014, was among 19 exceptional Ivy Tech graduates who were honored recently at the college’s annual Distinguished Alumni ceremony in Indianapolis. As the highest honor alumni can receive, the award is designated for individuals with outstanding professional, philanthropic, or volunteer accomplishments.
Before Wolf earned his degree from Ivy Tech Kokomo, he served in the U.S. Air Force, completing three tours in Iraq, and worked as an independent contractor in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He now is recognized as a tireless advocate for at-risk youth, military veterans, and many other marginalized members of the community.
Along with his work as a victim advocate, Wolf is the part-time facilitator of a non-violence education program. He remains actively committed to the students of Ivy Tech as a mentor and has served as a member of both the Human Services and Criminal Justice program advisory boards.
"The numbers of lives of men, women and children Ryan has positively impacted is simply incalculable,” chair of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Criminal Justice program, professor Michael Holsapple, said in a release.
“Ryan’s tireless and devoted work ethic is an inspiration to current and prospective practitioners in all social services throughout the greater Kokomo-metro area. I am honored to count him a friend and humbled to have him as a professional colleague."
Holsapple has worked with Wolf on non-violence education, serving men and women offenders.
“The beneficiaries of this program are the offenders, but also their partners and their children,” Holsapple said. “So many people have come up to me over the years to tell me the impact it made on their lives and their families’ lives. Ryan is genuinely a servant-leader, a giving soul.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.