“Research like mine could help people understand how sea life could get hurt,” Kamryn Taylor said, clad in a lab coat, as she presented her science project.
Her report, “Sea Monkey Survival,” looked at the survival rates of brine shrimp (commonly called Sea Monkeys) in acidic water.
Kamryn, a fifth grader at Eastern Elementary School, presented her project at the 59th Howard County Science Fair on Saturday at Indiana University Kokomo.
Her hypothesis — the brine shrimp wouldn’t survive in acidic water — was correct. The results of the elementary school science project show the risks of an increasingly acidic ocean.
Brine shrimp live in oceans and salt marshes. Oceans absorb carbon dioxide from the air, about 30%, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The large bodies of water play an instrumental role in regulating the climate.
Oceans continue to absorb more carbon dioxide due to the use of fossil fuels and deforestation. The ocean’s average pH level is 8.1, considered basic or alkaline. However, increased carbon dioxide drops the pH level turning the water more acidic.
Not all marine life can survive acidic waters, as proved by Kamryn’s experiment. The fifth grader noted that increased ocean acidification could have catastrophic consequences.
“If marine species don’t do well in the acidic ocean, we could have problems with the entire economy,” she said, pointing out the United States is one of the top seafood-consuming countries in the world.
Kamryn finished in the top five of her division at the science fair.
Twenty-three students in grades four through 12 presented projects Saturday. The students were split into two groups — fourth through eighth grade and high school students.
Students were judged by volunteers, including IUK students, faculty and staff. Students presented to multiple judges.
“There’s a lot of public speaking and presentation,” said Deb Jaworski, science fair committee member and IUK math lecturer. “It’s such a valuable experience for the students.”
Northwestern High School’s Savannah Curtis was the first-place winner in the upper division, earning a $2,500 scholarship to IUK and $100 in cash.
She tested solutions of iodine, sodium thiosulfate and vitamin C on pioppini mushrooms to see which one is most effective at preventing mushroom growth.
The IUK scholarships were an addition to this year’s contest, born out of IUK’s 100 Days in 100 Ways initiative, which sought ways to improve the campus community during the first 100 days of this school year.
The top finishers in the high school division received scholarships, which can be stacked if students participate in the science fair year after year.
Northwestern freshman Ava Prather earned second place, a $1,500 scholarship and $75 in cash.
With an interest in marine archaeology, Prather tested saltwater erosion on limestone, a common building material used in ancient ruins.
Her project looked at what plants and organisms could possibly deter ocean acidification from eroding limestone.
Expecting the mass of the limestone to be less, Prather was surprised when she recorded the opposite.
She used Chaetomorpha linum, a type of algae. Prather expects the algae absorbed the carbon dioxide in the water, preventing the saltwater from becoming more acidic and eating away at the limestone.
Much like Kamryn’s experiment, Prather’s also indicates the risk of ocean acidification.
Prather said acidic water makes the shells of clams, mussels and snails weaker. Finding plant life that jives well in ocean ecosystems could not only mitigate the impact of acidification on archaeological ruins but also on plant life.
“I would like to expand on this with ecosystems specific to an area of the ocean,” Prather said.
The freshman plans to continue participating in the science fair.
The science fair awards a traveling trophy to the top performing high school. Northwestern earned the trophy for yet another year.
Gavin La Mar discovered that bleach might not be the best cleaning solution, depending on what you’re cleaning.
The senior homeschool student tested the effectiveness of common disinfectants against three different bacteria: E. coli, klebsiella and pseudomonas.
The disinfectants used were 91% isopropyl alcohol, 3% hydrogen peroxide, 12.5% chlorine bleach and 5% white vinegar. La Mar went into the experiment expecting bleach to perform best.
After all, most people have the “bleach kills everything mentality,” La Mar said.
While chlorine bleach was one of the best performing disinfectants, it was hydrogen peroxide that often performed better. La Mar said it was the most consistent over the three bacteria.
“If you’re going to clean something, hydrogen peroxide would be good,” he said.
The student did say there could be irregularities due to some testing methods and it would be good to run the experiment again, a valuable lesson in the scientific method.
Annika Downing also played around with what carbon dioxide does to a water’s pH level. To test this, the Eastern fourth grader blew into a bottle of cold water after doing jumping jacks for one minute.
Downing added a few drops of bromothymol blue 4, a dye used as a pH indicator. A couple minutes after she blew into the bottle after exercising, the water turned green indicating a change in pH level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.