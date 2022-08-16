Facing competitive wages from private employers, Howard County schools are increasing wages for school resource officers.
Three schools gave its SROs a pay raise last week.
Eastern bumped its pay to $35 per hour. It had been $25 an hour.
For school resource officers that log 100 or more hours at Eastern, their pay increases to $40 an hour.
Superintendent Keith Richie said the goal is to entice SROs to be at Eastern during the school day. School resource officers are off-duty Howard County sheriff’s deputies.
“We’re encouraging them to be here for drop off and afternoon dismissals to be visible during the morning and afternoons,” Richie said. “We want an SRO in the corporation all day long. We want to have them in both buildings.”
The school board approved the pay raise plus four new SROs, meaning Eastern won’t pull an SRO who is at a different school.
Board president Jordan Buckley said private security wages have increased faster than what schools pay SROs. Employers such as Walmart pay a lot more for security.
“There’s a lot of competition for SROs right now,” Buckley said. “It’s a free agent market right now.”
Buckley abstained from the school board vote on the matter — he’s a captain at the sheriff’s office — but supported the move.
“The relationships that SROs develop with the kid in the school, I have seen in my 20 years pay dividends out on the street,” he said. “It makes a big difference in people’s lives.”
Other school districts followed suit later last week.
Taylor upped its SRO pay from $30 to $33.
Northwestern did the same Thursday. The school district will have a pay scale for SROs.
School resource officers with four years of experience will make $29 per hour. Those with five to eight years of SRO experience at Northwestern will make $31 an hour. The rate is $33 an hour for those with nine or more years.
Previously, SRO pay was a little more than $25.
Western is likely to adopt the same pay scale. Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said she worked with Western Superintendent Mark DuBois to develop the new pay rate.
DuBois said in an email to the Kokomo Tribune that Western will likely up its SRO pay, but not until the district receives its Secured School Safety Grant, which helps cover SRO wages.
The Secured School Safety Grant Program is funded by the state and provides matching funds to schools to afford SROs, safety equipment, conduct threat assessments and other safety measures.
Northwestern’s new pay scale won’t take effect until it also receives the grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.