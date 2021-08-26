The Indiana State Department of Health says asymptomatic students should quarantine if identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. However, one local school district has chosen to go its own way.
The Lewis Cass School Board voted Aug. 19 to allow asymptomatic students to remain in school. The decision came after a survey of staff, faculty, students and community members overwhelming supported the move.
Now, parents can keep their child home or send them to school if they do not display symptoms. Students are required to check in with the school nurse daily for 14 days — the recommended length of quarantine — to monitor symptoms.
According to ISDH recommendations issued in June, students should quarantine, even if asymptomatic, unless fully vaccinated and not experiencing symptoms.
Specifically, “asymptomatic individuals, unless fully vaccinated or recovered from a COVID-19 infection within the past 90 days, who are identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case shall quarantine.”
The list can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/fktnbzbm.
However, Lewis Cass Superintendent Tim Garland said they interpret quarantining those students as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.
This is different from the federal mandate that requires all students to wear a mask on school buses, the superintendent said, or reporting positive cases to the local and state health department and contact tracing, which schools are required to follow and Lewis Cass is doing.
“It does not say mandate,” Garland said.
The superintendent said only one student who was identified as a close contact last year tested positive. The student was a preschooler and picked up the virus through a staff member.
Other school districts are opting to follow state guidance more closely.
Maconaquah students will have to mask up when they return to school next week following a decision by the school board Wednesday. The school corporation had been mask-optional to begin the school year. The entire district moved to online last week due to positive cases and quarantined kids.
Some parents were proponents of Maconaquah adopting a similar policy as that of Lewis Cass.
However, school board attorney Chandler Flynn said it would not meet the “letter of the law,” meaning exactly what the law states.
“We recommend, legally, you do not skirt those mandates or requirements, in part because of the liability issue,” she said. “You open yourself, as a school corporation, to liability if you do not follow the guidelines and legal requirements that are set forth around COVID-19.”
Western Board President Donna Shepherd tried to explain to parents at last week’s meeting that they are following the law in regard to COVID-19 measures. Parents, some part of the Howard County chapter of Moms for Liberty, urged the board to stop sending asymptomatic kids home.
“I think you guys need to definitely contact your state representatives, your governor, because a lot of these, like contact tracing, that’s information that we get from the state that we have to follow,” Shepherd said.
The explanation did not seem to convince parents.
The Lewis Cass decision is just one example of school corporations interpreting state control measures differently.
Communicable disease laws, found in Indiana Code, allows for the state health department to “adopt reporting, monitoring and preventive procedures.”
However, depending on the document and how one reads it, what is required isn’t all that clear.
The list of control measures the ISDH sent to the Tribune would seem to indicate those have to be followed.
But the state health department’s school guidance slideshow from June said quarantine and isolation “should be used.” The slideshow uses “should” and “recommend” multiple times when explaining protocols.
A “Back to School Guidance” document from July explains schools are required to report positive cases under the state’s communicable disease law. The same section says state and local health departments “have the authority to implement prevention and control measures, including contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.”
It is further stated that ISDH adopted CDC guidance for the current school year and “governing bodies are encouraged to follow this guidance.”
Even the requirement that positive cases be reported to the state, which every public school in Howard County is following, isn’t followed by all.
More than 280 schools in the state have not reported any data to the state, according to the Indiana COVID-19 Dashboard.
What, if any, consequences there are for school corporations that do not follow state control measures is unclear.
The state health department did not give a clear answer when asked and said in an email, “We continue to work with schools to stress the importance of following all the control measures for communicable diseases.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.