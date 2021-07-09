Tri-Central accepting transfer students
SHARPSVILLE — Tri-Central Community Schools will accept transfer students for the 2021-22 school year.
There is no tuition charge for students to attend Tri-Central who live outside the district.
Interested families can contact principals starting July 19.
Elementary principal Matthew Miller can be reached at 765-963-5885 or at mmiller@tccs.k12.in.us.
Middle and high school principal Adam Long can be reached at 765-963-2560 or at along@tccs.k12.in.us.
Superintendent Dave Driggs can also be contacted at ddriggs@tccs.k12.in.us.
Tri-Central will be completely face-to-face instruction and masks are optional.
Construction manager named for Tipton greenhouse project
TIPTON — W.R. Dunkin & Son Inc., an Anderson-based general contractor, was named construction manager for the Tipton schools greenhouse project on Tuesday.
The contractor will work with the school's architect to determine the scope of the project, in preparation of bidding the project out, likely in September.
Construction is expected to begin in late October, according to Superintendent Ryan Glaze.
The 3,000-square-foot greenhouse will cost about $450,000 and will bolster the school's agriculture and Future Farmers of America program.
Local med, nursing students earn scholarships
Twelve Howard County students were the recipients of $20,000 in scholarships from the Dwaine and Louise Plummer Scholarship Fund.
The scholarships go to students studying in the nursing and medical fields.
Anna Grobengieser and Kyle McCreary were recipients of medical scholarships while Audia Anders and Mitchell Grecu had their medical scholarships renewed.
Nursing scholarships were awarded to Raygan Ballew, Mackinley Davis, Cora Dunkin, Abigail Pasquale and Mitchell Van Horn. Katie Babbs, Clara Hochgesang and Abigail Van Horn had their nursing scholarships renewed.
The scholarships were established by the Plummers, who wanted to help Howard County students pursue careers in nursing and medicine.
Key Private Bank and Jeffrey A. Lowry of law firm Butcher, Ball, Lowry, McMahan and McClelland LLP are co-trustees of the fund and appoint a committee which select the awardees.
Kokomo student named to Miami University dean's list
Madison Wood, of Kokomo, was named to the dean's list at Miami University for the spring semester.
