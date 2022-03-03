School corporations have stopped contact tracing and quarantining students exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, following new guidance from the Indiana Department of Health.
The state health department announced last month schools no longer have to contact trace, quarantine students or report positive cases to the state. The changes went into effect on Feb. 23.
The ease in COVID measures for schools comes after a drop in cases since mid- to late-January. A little more than a month ago, multiple area school corporations were forced to go online due to staffing shortages. Those shortages were by and large because of positive cases.
Jennifer Sexton, public health nursing manager for the Howard County Health Department, said they are in agreement with easing COVID measures.
“We’re seeing a significant decrease in cases, which is a blessing,” she said.
The seven-day average for school-aged children was 2.4 as of Thursday, meaning on average, about two children are testing positive for COVID per day. A month ago, that figure was 21. At the end of January, it was 66.
Sexton said the decrease can be attributed to the nature of the omicron variant, which features a sharp increase in cases, given its contagiousness, followed by a sharp decrease. Essentially, the variant has run its course.
The quick-spreading variant made contact tracing ineffective, according to Sexton.
“By the time you can even determine who is a close contact, people are already ill, so it’s not effective” she said.
Sexton admitted that a decrease in testing sites, plus people not reporting home tests, might also contribute to lower case totals.
“The numbers can be a little artificially low. … Regardless, we are still significantly lower than what we were,” she said.
But home tests, along with new treatments, vaccines and prevention strategies, is why easing COVID measures is possible, Sexton added.
“Those are things we can rely on that we couldn’t in the past,” she said.
While schools do not have to report positive tests to the state, parents do not have to tell schools if their child is positive for COVID.
A student can be sent home if they display COVID symptoms, but a school might not know if they test positive for COVID. This was a point made by Western board member Jill Newby during a meeting last week where the board adopted the new measures issued by the state.
Superintendent Katie Reckard said she is confident most parents will notify the school and keep their child home if they contract COVID.
“We are really relying on parents here,” she said. “If they do test positive for COVID, then we would like for them to stay home for five days.”
Students who are positive should stay home for five days and return on day six if they haven’t had a fever for 24 hours. They are encouraged to wear a mask for days 6-10, but this is not required under the new guidance.
Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said students and staff at Northwestern are asked to wear a mask in this scenario.
The new guidance means Northwestern is no longer enforcing its mask policy where students could choose to wear a mask in exchange for not having to quarantine if they were identified as a close contact.
Eastern, Kokomo and Taylor have updated their re-entry plans — the document that lays out what schools are doing in regards to the virus — to align with the new measures.
Taylor Superintendent Chris Smith said the relaxed protocols have made daily operations much easier.
“This is great news,” he said. “Not just locally but globally. Hopefully, we can get back to normal.”
Additionally, many schools are no longer requiring masks on buses. Masks were required per a federal mandate, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed this policy on Feb. 25.
Asked about the outlook moving forward, Sexton harkened back to the strategies and prevention methods that are now available.
“I think we are in a much better position than we have been in the past couple years,” she said. “I am hopeful we are turning a corner, but variants are going to do what variants do.”
