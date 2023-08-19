It was a mixed bag for Howard County school corporations this past year in terms of ILEARN scores.
Some schools showed upticks in the passing rate on Indiana’s standardized test for students in third through eighth grades. Others experienced a downturn, compared to 2022 scores.
However, those increases and decreases were just a few percentage points, often less.
For example, the percentage of Western School Corporation students who passed both the English language arts and math portions of the test increased for 2023, but by less than 1%.
Kokomo School Corporation saw a 1.2% decrease in students who passed both portions.
The minuscule year-over-year changes are in line with statewide trends where 1.5% more students scored proficient or better on math (40.9%). The statewide proficiency rate in English dropped by half a percentage point.
The percentage of students who passed both parts didn’t change much, 30.6% in 2022 compared to 30.2% this year.
Educators say ILEARN scores are only part of the story and the data made to the public doesn’t show everything.
The Kokomo Tribune spoke to area educators about what they take away from ILEARN scores, what the scores tell teachers, what they don’t and how standardized testing in general tends to be a moving target for schools.
More to a score
The passing rates the IDOE releases to the public give a quick snapshot of how a school district or school building fared on ILEARN.
Data is broken up by grade level, ethnicity, gender and students who qualify for free and reduced lunch prices. However, what is not available to the public is how each individual student did on the test.
Parents and schools have access to this data. It’s also what some teachers put the most stock into.
The data made available to schools tells how each student fared on different types of ILEARN questions and sections. The test measures a student’s proficiency on certain Indiana standards, ones considered essential.
This non-public data also shows how a student fared year over year. Educators can see if a student improved their performance, even if they didn’t pass the test.
Improvement is still improvement, after all.
“What doesn’t get published near as often is how many students did not reach proficiency but showed tremendous growth from their previous test,” James Bishir, principal at Northwestern Middle School, wrote in an email. “All schools have many students who score in the ‘approaching proficiency’ level who have made tremendous gains through the school year.”
Taylor Community Schools educators emphasize celebrating students’ improvements.
For example, a student who enters third grade reading at a first grade level might improve an entire reading level, if not more, in a school year.
But they still might be behind in terms of scoring proficient on ILEARN.
“The public just sees the ‘not proficient,’” said Kristy High, a teacher at Taylor. “We’re closing the gap, that’s what we’re working for. We celebrate those incremental changes … we’re just not seeing it on those scores.”
Taylor utilizes i-Ready, a national assessment that measures student proficiency. It’s not a state standardized test, but it gauges how a student will fare on a test like ILEARN.
High said the results of i-Ready, taken throughout the year, give teachers a good idea how their students will do on ILEARN.
Bishir said assessments during the school year provide more value because it allows teachers to make changes along the way, as opposed to ILEARN which is done at the end of a school year.
“If a particular standard that was tested showed growth for those groups of students that educator should reflect on their practice and consider continuing utilizing their teaching methods that proved successful or adjust the amount of time dedicated to that standard,” he said.
The impact of poverty
Multiple studies indicate low-income students score worse than middle- or high-income students on standardized tests.
Critics of the test argue they are a better indicator of poverty than student success.
Taylor folks know this all too well. The school district has a 78% poverty rate. It also tends to have the lowest scores in the county.
Taylor officials told the Tribune they see many kids who have not had the experiences other students have at a young age, such as parents reading to them.
High said households in poverty often don’t have the resources or time to dedicate to things such as reading at home, especially if parents are working multiple jobs and are more concerned with providing basic necessities.
This put these students behind the curve in regard to vocabulary and phonics. Combine this with the impacts of COVID, particularly on the youngest students, and educators are faced with helping students catch up to their grade’s reading level, for example.
It’s why celebrating the student who grew two reading levels in a school year is important at Taylor, regardless of how they score on ILEARN.
Taylor Superintendent Steve Dishon said it’s very difficult for a high-poverty school to make leaps-and-bounds-like improvements on ILEARN scores.
But Taylor students are showing improvements.
Proficiency rates increased for multiple grades, compared to last year.
The fourth grade passing rate on the English portion increased more than 9% (24.2% vs 15.1%). Math proficiency was also up for fourth grade (25.3% vs. 17.9%).
However, there’s an important caveat. This year’s fourth graders aren’t last year’s fourth graders. It’s an entirely different class. So, the more accurate data lies with the schools, where they can see how those fourth graders did compared to last year.
“It’s like an onion,” High said. “There’s always something underneath.”
Taylor officials liken ILEARN to a moving target.
While the IDOE gives schools data on how students fared on certain portions of ILEARN, it’s not disaggregated for each question. Also, if an ILEARN question is answered correctly by most students statewide, it gets thrown out.
And, state standards are about to change. They change every six years. Next year, they’ll change again.
It’ll make comparing past ILEARN scores difficult to current ones.
“It’s never apples to apples,” Dishon said.
