Staring down shortfalls of thousands of dollars due to a new state law, some schools have instituted fees to recoup lost money.
School districts including Eastern, Northwestern and Western, implemented a fee for families this school year.
The fees cover costs schools have usually absorbed themselves, such as for communication services.
For example, Northwestern and Western use an app called Here Comes the Bus, which notifies families when their child’s school bus will arrive and drop off their child. Schools also pay for the services that send families automated calls and texts about weather delays.
Northwestern’s fee ranges between $41 and $48 depending on what grade the student is in. Western is in the $40-$45 range and includes communication, logistics and non-curricular material charges.
For Eastern, its $36.80 fee will cover some of the cost of insurance for the iPads it issues to every student.
These fees are a direct response to a new law that prevents schools from charging parents for textbooks and curricular materials.
While the concept of the new law — free textbook for families — has widespread support among educators, it’s caused hardships regarding school finances.
This is because the state’s allotment to cover free textbooks for all students — public, private and charter — is not enough to cover the entire cost of those materials. The state set aside $160 million.
“The state only set aside a certain amount of funds, because they don’t know how much these curricular materials cost,” Northwestern Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said last month. “What we know is it’s not enough.”
Schools are on the hook to make up the difference. Funds will come out of a school’s education fund, which pays teacher salaries.
Some schools will have to make up a difference that exceeds six figures.
Western Superintendent Mark DuBois said the school district could lose $175,000 due to the new law. Eastern could lose over $100,000, according to Superintendent Keith Richie.
The fees are meant to recoup some of the lost funding.
“When you know you’re going to be out a good chunk of money, like we will, you try to absorb some of that,” Richie said.
Bilkey said area schools worked together to come up with fee amounts that did not exceed $50.
“That doesn’t make up for everything, but it will help us to bridge the gap the legislature left for us,” she said.
The state’s $160 million allotment for textbooks and curricular materials is not enough because curricular fees vary widely depending on grade level and the classes a student takes.
Advanced Placement and dual credit classes can cost more than the estimated $160 the state is setting aside for each student.
Other schools have opted to eat their losses and not charge families anything.
This includes Taylor Community Schools.
Superintendent Steve Dishon said they decided to not go forward with any fees, given the demographics of the community. Taylor’s poverty rate is at 78%.
The school district was approved to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students this year.
This, coupled with free textbooks, help needy families, Dishon said.
“Knowing our community, we wanted to help them out by not charging them anything,” he said.
Tipton Community School Corporation also balked at implementing fees.
Superintendent Ryan Glaze and the school board considered fees but decided not to, at least for this year.
This was partially due to Tipton demographics where 45% of students qualify for free/reduced lunches.
“We all came to the conclusion that waiting to see was … the best thing at this point,” Glaze said.
Glaze didn’t rule out fees in the coming years as schools are expected to make up shortfalls each year moving forward.
