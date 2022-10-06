Students aren’t the only ones who wait for the bus.
Their schools are waiting, too.
Supply chain challenges and canceled orders have left school districts waiting a year or more for new school buses, a process that used to take six months.
And they cost more, too.
Western ordered two regular-sized buses in March. They’re not expected to arrive until February.
The order was canceled twice. Each new order has come back with a higher price tag. Western will pay $10,000 more than expected for the two buses.
“If you didn’t have spares, you’d be in a world of hurt,” said Assistant Superintendent Barrett Bates.
School corporations keep a few spare buses on hand in case of break downs and other emergencies.
Western also had an order for an activity bus canceled. An activity bus is smaller than a regular bus and does not require the driver to have a commercial driver’s license (CDL). They are often used to take small athletic teams to games.
The bus was originally priced at $85,000, prior to the voided order. Now, Western will pay $94,000.
Northwestern has faced similar issues.
Vendors couldn’t fulfill an activity bus order from the school corporation, due to a shortage of chassis.
A chassis, pronounced “chassey,” is the frame of a vehicle. General Motors manufactures many school bus chassis. The rest of the bus is built by a bus manufacturer, such as Blue Bird. Buses are sold through dealers, like MacAllister Transportation, based in Indianapolis.
Jeff Layden, director of operations at Northwestern, said there were more chassis orders than actual chassis, leading to purchase orders going unfilled or canceled.
“First time it’s happened since I’ve been here,” Layden said.
It’s the impact of supply chain disruptions. Schools held off purchasing new buses during the shutdown, manufacturers slowed down or stopped all together. There was a backlog of orders when production restarted.
Throw on top of that a need for parts for current buses and increased prices for fuel and for transporting goods. The result is a system that is still playing catch up and costs more.
“I think it was just the perfect storm, COVID-related, that’s led to this,” Layden said.
Layden managed to find one seller who had an activity bus on their lot. It had stock specifications (wasn’t built to suit) and cost $1,500 more.
“We were in such a need, I said we’d take it,” Layden said.
Activity buses give school corporations flexibility. A coach, for example, can drive the bus because they do not need a CDL. If an activity bus isn’t an option, a regular bus is used. It adds a logistics challenge because someone like Layden must find an actual bus driver.
There’s an added cost, too, since a regular bus gets less miles per gallon of gas.
Prices on special needs buses, which are equipped with extra features like a wheelchair lift, were so high Northwestern opted to push off buying a new one until next year.
“It’s a hassle, but it’s not going to disrupt the day-to-day transportation people see,” Layden said of the challenges of ordering new buses. Spare buses negate most issues.
Purchasing a school bus is a little different than other school purchases. Whereas schools typically solicit bids for a purchase, buses are ordered through a website.
The site allows schools to customize buses to specific modifications and add features such as LED lights and larger seats. A school then gets a price.
A bus replacement plan is included in a school’s budget each year. Typically, school corporations try to replace two or three buses a year.
If more money is needed to purchase a bus than what is budgeted, a school might have to appropriate more money to do so. This requires action at a board meeting.
It’s usually a non-issue, but it takes time.
Western and Northwestern still went through with bus purchases, despite the increased costs. More than anything, price increases are another nuisance for schools searching for bus drivers and paying more for diesel fuel.
“You have to account for the increase, and it affects the budgets of other things,” Layden said. “It’s one more thing transportation departments are dealing with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.