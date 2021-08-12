What do you get when you combine baking soda, vinegar, food coloring and toddlers?
A lot of fun, that’s what.
Children ages 2 to 5 took part in the first Science for Toddlers on Tuesday at the Kokomo-Howard County Library Public Library.
A spin-off of the library’s Kitchen Chemistry programming, sessions are geared toward younger children but still include activities featuring items found at home.
Kids learned about the reaction between baking soda and vinegar with children’s librarian Angela Garrett.
Each child had a pie tin filled with baking soda and small cups of vinegar mixed with food coloring. Using droppers, they put the vinegar in the baking soda, which created a colorful, fizzy reaction.
Grayson Dunlap, 5, was the first child to arrive.
There were some nerves that came with being the only kid in the room, but they quickly went away when Dunlap put the first drops of vinegar into the baking soda.
His eyes grew wide and a smile crossed his face when he saw the baking soda fizz.
Garrett encouraged Dunlap to mix colors to create new ones.
“This is something you can do at home, too, Mom,” Garrett said to Dunlap’s mother.
Ezra Carlson was the second child to arrive. The 3-year-old boy brought the excitement.
“Wow!” he exclaimed as he put in a couple drops of green vinegar. “That’s so cool.”
After a couple more children trickled in, Garrett brought out more colors of food coloring, like pink, violet and brown. It was cause for even more excitement among participants.
Each fizz was met with giggles and smiles.
For a grand finale, Garrett had the children dump all the vinegar into the pie tin. It didn’t make for the prettiest of colors, but it created the ultimate reaction.
Science for Toddlers wrapped up with cookies and juice, an appropriate end to a fun time.
“I had so much fun,” Grayson said to his dad as he ate his cookie.
The next Science for Toddlers event is from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Union Street location of the library. The scheduled activity is homemade lava lamps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.