BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — "When I was born, the tops of my feet were on the bottom, basically upside down."
That's how Blake Borden starts his story. He hasn't let it be the end of his story.
Blake was born with severe clubfoot. His parents were told by doctors that their son could forget about ever playing sports. He would be in too much pain. They should just concern themselves with helping him eventually learn to walk.
When Brenda Borden watches her 18-year-old son play football for Climax-Scotts on Friday nights, she thinks about that.
"We figured, if there came a time that he couldn't (play), he would tell us," she said. "Knowing the pain he deals with daily, has been difficult on us parents, but it doesn't stop him from doing what he loves.... I'm amazed every time I watch him play."
Blake had seven different surgeries on his feet and calves in the first three years of his life. He was constantly wearing casts. When he did learn to walk, just before he turned four, he was wearing casts on both of his legs.
But as soon as he was old enough, he asked his parents if he could play football. And, fighting through the pain, he has continued in the sport and is now a starter for the Panthers, the No. 3-ranked team in 8-player football in the state of Michigan.
"My dad signed me up for football for my Rocket year and, from then, I knew I wasn't ever going to stop," Borden said. "I've done other sports, basketball, baseball and wrestling, but had to quit them due to the pain. But running on the grass seems to help playing football, and I can deal with the pain that way.
"When I'm out there playing football, I can forget about the pain and all the surgeries, and just feel like a normal kid."
Longtime Climax-Scotts head coach Kevin Langs treats him like a normal kid when he's on the field. He also sees him as an inspiration.
"He doesn't complain about the pain. He's quiet. A lot of people wouldn't even know what he has gone through just watching him on the field," Langs said."He inspires me and he is an inspiration to his teammates... but when he's out there, he's just a normal kid."
With clubfoot, the tendons that connect the leg muscles to the foot bones are short and tight, causing the foot to twist inward. Borden's surgeries included taking tendons out of the ankles and muscles out of his calves and putting them in his feet to help the feet curl back normally.
After a series of surgeries early in his life, he found some doctors at Shriner's Hospital in Chicago who found a corrective method that worked for him. Even though he was only in second grade, he still recalls that breakthrough.
"I remember trying to (walk) time and falling down the stairs and my mom looking down at me to see what was up and me just giving her the thumbs up, because that was just a normal thing then," Borden said.
"One of my final surgeries came after that. I no longer had to wear a cast. And I remember the hospital in Chicago had a basketball court there and I was able to walk on the court and play basketball with my dad for the first time. I felt like a normal kid for the first time."
While the surgeries ended, the pain hasn't.
Borden still plays through pain, not only at every practice and every game, but every day he walks through the hallways at Climax-Scotts.
He wears cowboy boots because they give him more stability in his ankles. Whenever he wears tennis shoes, 'it's like his foot still goes in a lot. It looks like he is walking on his ankles. I have had a couple of his friends that were worried because they would come up to me and say something's not right here," Brenda Borden said.
And sometimes, the pain gets too much.
"There have been down times when the pain gets bad," Blake said. "I told my mom one time, I wish I could just cut my feet off, it hurts so bad. But I get past that."
He deals with the pain and his limitations with a positive attitude. One that sometimes catches people off guard.
"I try not to talk about it a lot, but people do sometimes ask me and they are surprised when I tell them all I have went through and they wonder why I keep playing," Blake said. "I'm also on the power lifting team and the first year I was doing that, a kid came up to me and noticed I didn't have many calf muscles. He said, 'did you skip leg day?' and I just said, 'No, it's just how I was born'."
It's also how he lives. Not letting the fact that he was born, as his mom says, "with his feet upside-down and his toes facing him" get him down.
"We know there are a lot of others who have children born with this same condition and, I was talking to my husband the other day, and we would just tell people, 'Let your child decide for themselves what they can do. Don't let the doctors tell you what they can or can't do,'" Brenda Borden said. "If we had, he wouldn't be playing football and he wouldn't be who he is."
"He will have limitations and will continue to have limitations," she said, "but because of what he has gone through, that kid has the most heart of any kid I know."
___
Information from: Battle Creek Enquirer, http://www.battlecreekenquirer.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.