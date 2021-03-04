PERU — A search for a wanted Cass County woman Thursday morning led to the arrests of three Miami County residents and a Logansport man on drug charges.
State police received information that a woman wanted on Cass County warrants was staying at a house located at 31 Main St. in Onward, an unincorporated town in Miami County located about 9 miles southwest of Peru.
At approximately 2:04 a.m., troopers and deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department went to the residence to find the woman.
While officers were knocking on the front door of the residence, they allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the house, according to a release.
David Hecker, 54, a resident at the house, answered the door and told officers the wanted woman was not there. During a subsequent search of the house, the wanted woman was not located, police said.
Officers said that during the search they found methamphetamine, marijuana, a handgun with an obliterated serial number and syringes. Officers also allegedly found meth on Jacob Smith, 22, Logansport, who was at the house.
Police say Emma Campbell, 42, also lived at the house, and Cindy Cox, 37, Peru, was there visiting.
All four were arrested and incarcerated at the Cass County jail.
Hecker faces criminal charges for dealing meth, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, unlawful possession of a syringe, altering the identifying marks or serial number on a handgun, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith was arrested for visiting a common nuisance and possession of meth.
Campbell faces a single charge for maintaining a common nuisance, and Cox faces one count for visiting a common nuisance.
