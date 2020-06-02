Howard County Historical Society officials have announced plans for reopening the Seiberling Mansion.
According to a news release, Seiberling tours will reopen to the public on June 14, from 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, with several precautions put in place to assure the safety of all employees, volunteers and patrons.
Some of those precautions are a 50% capacity while inside the mansion, and masks must be worn at all times by staff, volunteers and visitors. Masks will also be available for purchase.
There will also be hand sanitizing stations available throughout the facility, and social distancing — such as staying at least 6 feet away from others — will also be observed, officials note.
To minimize person-to-person interaction at the door, the release stated that visitors are encouraged to pay admission online at howardcountymuseum.org.
That admission is free for members of the historical society members. For non-members, it's $10 for adults and $5 for children 18 and younger.
