Last year, 8-year-old Hunter Harner watched as his mother collapsed unconscious on the floor of their home. But he didn’t panic. Instead, he called 911.
Harner spoke with Howard County Communications Officer Steve Droke and told him where his father worked. Officer Brandi Jeffries then headed out to track him down.
At the same time, Harner was taking care of his 2-year-old sister as first responders were dispatched to the house.
“Hunter displayed a calmness beyond his years as he told Officer Droke about his mother and her condition,” said Maj. Gary Cook. “Because of Hunter’s bravery and the teamwork from the communications officers, this incident had a happy ending.”
Those actions led to Harner and the two communications officers receiving a special honor Thursday during the Howard County Sheriff’s Department annual commendation ceremony to recognize officers who went beyond the call of duty.
And it also garnered the 8-year-old a handshake and word of thanks from U.S. Sen. Todd Young, who attended the event to praise officers and staff for their service.
Nearly the entire department was on hand, dressed in full uniform and standing at attention to honor the awardees. The event also recognized officers from the year before, since the ceremony was canceled last year.
Young told the department that even though he believed law enforcement has gotten a bad reputation over the last year from some, he was there to let them know they were cared about and supported by the state and the people of Howard County and Kokomo.
“We value your service,” Young said. “Many of us are awestruck by your commitment to keep your neighbor safe and secure. We’re awestruck that you leave the house every day and say goodbye to your loved ones knowing that there’s a possibility that some of you might not come back.”
He also said he was there to provide anything law enforcement officers needed to help them do their jobs, including providing mental health services.
“It’s a difficult time to be a law enforcement officer, I know,” Young said. “There’s a lot of traffic in the media today focusing on some isolated events as opposed to the broader record of public service and public safety that you deliver to our communities. I want you to know that the people of Indiana and the people of Howard County are behind you.”
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher also said he believed law enforcement has been unfairly portrayed in a negative light, and officers needed to know their work is celebrated and respected.
“You can’t generalize that just because someone is wearing a uniform that they’re a bad person,” he said. “I’m actually sick and tired of seeing those kinds of things either in the newspaper, the TV or wherever you watch your news. It’s getting a little bit old, because we all do great things everyday that a lot of people do not see.”
Asher said that although only a handful of officers were issued commendations for their service on Thursday, many others also went beyond the call of duty and performed heroic actions no one will know about.
“I’m very, very proud of the men and women who work at the Howard County Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “ ... We try to treat people like family.”
Here’s a list of all the officers who received commendations, along with the actions that led to the honor.
OFFICER ANNA TRAVNICEK
On March 24, Officer Anna Travnicek was assigned to work the female unit at the Howard County Jail. During Travnicek’s routine medication pass, a female inmate quickly ascended the left staircase of the unit to the top tier. She then climbed over the railing with the intent to harm herself and jump from the upper level.
Travnicek responded quickly, ascending the staircase and securing the wrist and arm of the inmate. Travnicek was able to secure an inmate three times her size with a railing between them, call for assistance and keep the inmate secured until assistance arrived. Travnicek had only been signed off of training for roughly two months when this incident occurred. Her quick thinking and reaction not only saved the inmate from physical harm, but stopped an event that could have been mentally traumatizing to the other female inmates present.
CPL. MICHAEL HAMILTON AND DEPUTY MARK BRACKETT
On Jan. 17, an attempt to locate was dispatched for a suspect involved in a domestic dispute. The victim had informed dispatchers that she had been shot at and the suspect was in a vehicle heading west. Cpl. Michael Hamilton and Deputy Mark Brackett responded. The suspect called the victim when he learned the police were looking for him and said that he was “ready to die.” The victim believed that she knew where the suspect was heading, and that location was relayed to the two responding officers.
Hamilton and Brackett discovered the vehicle at the location and initiated a felony traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle. As the deputies gave verbal commands, the suspect reached into the vehicle multiple times, despite being told to stop. When back up arrived, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. A loaded handgun was later located under the driver’s seat where the suspect had been reaching.
DEPUTY KYSHA MCCLISH
On April 13, deputies assisted Kokomo Police Department with a search warrant for an investigation. The suspect in the investigation was then reported missing and in possession of a green Jeep. Later, deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, Sgt. Markley and Deputy Kysha McClish observed a green Jeep partially backed inside of an old barn. McClish recognized the Jeep and male occupant as the suspect in KPD’s investigation that she had assisted with just two days before.
The male occupant was covered in blood and appeared to be deceased from self-inflicted injuries; however, upon closer investigation, McClish discovered the male was still breathing. She quickly applied the appropriate medical treatment to the male without hesitation. Paramedics arrived a short time later and the victim was transported to the hospital where he survived and will be able to stand trial for his crimes.
CPL. PAUL CHERRY
On April 14, a call was dispatched for a 40-year-old female who was unconscious and unresponsive. Cpl. Paul Cherry responded to the call and arrived before paramedics. He immediately began performing CPR on the female until medics arrived. Because of Cherry’s quick response, the female survived and is recovering.
CPL. ADAM WHITFIELD
On Nov., 8, 2019, three females fled the Markland Mall after being caught shoplifting and attempting to mace security. The mall security officer was able to provide a vehicle description to dispatch. Cpl. Adam Whitfield responded and quickly found a vehicle matching the description. When he attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle refused to pull over, and Whitfield informed dispatch that he would be in pursuit. He requested assistance from Indiana State Police and surrounding counties.
The vehicle continued in excess of 100 mph on Indiana 931, weaving in and out of traffic. The suspects began throwing some of the stolen items from the mall robbery out of the vehicle’s windows. The vehicle side swiped another vehicle and spun out, then struck stop sticks and still continued. Finally, the driver wrecked the vehicle in the roundabout off the exit for Rangeline Road in Hamilton County.
With the assistance of multiple other agencies, Whitfield conducted a felony traffic stop, removing one occupant from the vehicle at a time. The vehicle was full of stolen items from various stores. The three occupants were arrested and charged with resisting arrest, robbery and theft, as well as additional charges for the driver.
DEPTUTY JOSEPH UNDERWOOD
On June 29, 2019, at approximately 3:35 p.m., Howard County Dispatch broadcast that two juvenile females had just escaped from Kinsey Youth Center. Dispatch advised the females were running northeast down the new walking path by the old railroad tracks just outside of Kinsey. All on-duty units immediately proceeded toward the location from the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.
Off-duty at the time, Deputy Joseph Underwood was near Markland and Berkley when the call came out. Underwood immediately responded and noticed the females running down the path. He followed them while they were attempting to run into a wooded area. Underwood was able to verbally stop the females from running while he waited for the on-duty units to arrive and offer assistance.
Both juvenile females were taken into custody without incident and were transported back to the Kinsey Youth Center where they were charged with Escape. Underwood’s quick willingness to respond and locate the females resulted in an immediate capture.
CPL. PAUL CHERRY
On July 10, 2019, deputies were dispatched to a possible shooting in progress. Upon arrival, it was quickly determined that a man had been shot. The victim was found by Capt. Buckley when he saw him attempting to enter his garage at the next door residence. Capt. Buckley rushed to his aid and was able to question the victim to discover that he had been shot just above his elbow.
Cpl. Paul Cherry arrived and applied a CAT tourniquet to stop the heavy bleeding. Cherry then stayed with the victim and continued to talk to him to keep him conscious until medics arrived.
Following the shooting of Deputy Carl Koontz, all deputies were given lifesaving training and issued tourniquets. This training has proven to be valuable, especially in situations such as this.
SGT. JUSTIN MARKLEY
On April 17, Sgt. Justin Markley was off duty driving to a soccer game when he came across a scene in Fairmount. He witnessed a police officer pulling an elderly, unconscious female from a vehicle parked on the side of the road. The officer began CPR, and Markley immediately grabbed his AED and offered his assistance. An off-duty nurse, an off-duty EMT and two deputies from Grant County also assisted at the scene. Unfortunately, the female did not survive, but the group of people working together is a testament to the true commitment that first responders possess, 24 hours a day, to help when it is needed.
SGT. JUSTIN MARKLEY AND DET. ERNEST SHIREY
On April 20, deputies and communities corrections officer attempted to serve multiple felony warrants on a fugitive at the Baymont Inn. Once officers made initial contact, the subject began to barricade himself in. Through the door, he made made threats he would shoot anyone who came in.
Due to the circumstances, a parameter, SWAT team and negotiators were activated. Upon arrival, Sgt. Justin Markley began negotiating with the subject through the door for a peaceful surrender. However, as the SWAT team arrived, the subject became more paranoid and eventually fired a handgun from inside the room. After the gunshot, negotiations continued on the telephone for several hours, with Sgt. Markley and Det. Ernest Shirey taking turns as the suspect continued to make threats to harm himself or others.
After seven hours of constant negotiations, the subject peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody with no injuries to anyone. With officer safety being paramount, negotiations were their only tool. Undoubtedly, the actions of Markley and Shirey single-handedly resulted in the suspect’s arrest, and ensured all deputies returned home safely that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.