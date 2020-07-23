BUNKER HILL – U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana is offering to help secure federal funding for Grissom Air Museum, which is raising money to build a new exhibit dedicated to the rare B-58 Hustler bomber plane.
Two staffers visited the museum on Wednesday to discuss plans for the new $750,000 installation, which will be called the Captain Rocky Cervantes Memorial Hustler Exhibit. Cervantes was one of 17 airmen killed in B-58 accidents while stationed at what is now Grissom Air Reserve Base.
Museum Director Tom Jennings said in a previous interview that 116 of the Cold-War era supersonic bomber planes were manufactured, and half that fleet was stationed at Bunker Hill-Grissom Air Force Base between 1961 and 1970. Today, just seven still exist, and one of them is at the museum.
Grissom’s Hustler is also unique in its own right for setting the record for dropping the first bomb from Mach 1 and Mach 2 speeds. It’s also the only B-58 plane in existence that also served as the training aircraft for the bombers.
Jennings said the museum is constructing a building around its plane to keep it in tip-top shape and ensure it doesn’t deteriorate.
The new exhibit is designed as an enclosed reproduction of the original aircraft shelters used at the base during the Cold War. The building will be large enough to fully protect the bomber from Indiana weather, and also display the museum’s extensive collection of Hustler-era artifacts and honor the Indiana airmen who served throughout the Cold War.
Museum officials say almost $160,000 has been raised toward the project from Air Force veterans and aviation enthusiasts. Bids are currently being accepted for the first phase of the project, with the goal of breaking ground next spring.
The Grissom Air Museum has received no federal funding since the military installation was realigned as a reserve base in 1994. The museum operates independently as a non-profit organization.
Braun has now offered to help with federal grants and also act as a liaison between the museum and the Air Force, according to museum release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.