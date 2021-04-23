Want to support Samaritan Caregivers? There are several upcoming events to help.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 15% of all sales at Popcorn Cafe, 1108 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo, will help seniors living at home served by Samaritan Caregivers. No token is required.
Popcorn Café, which is locally owned, has over 50 flavors of popcorn, homemade fudge, pretzels, bakery items, delicious chocolates, retro and bulk candy, bubble tea and unique sodas. Customers can shop in-store, use their convenient drive-through window or order online and have it shipped.
Also, now through April 30, Samaritan Caregivers is selling Marie’s Car Wash $20 gift cards. The cards do not expire and may be used for any of Marie’s washes, ranging in price from $10 to $20, however, they may not be combined with any other discount. Express Interior Cleaning has resumed.
Gift cards are available from board members or at the Samaritan Caregivers office, 2705 S. Berkley Road, Suite 3C, in Westbrook Centre, across from Kokomo High School, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.