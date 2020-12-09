SHARPSVILLE — A Sharpsville man was arrested early Tuesday morning for what police say is his involvement in the death of a Tipton teenager at a residence near Indiana 19 in rural Tipton County.
According to a Tipton County Sheriff's Office media release, Joseph Ray Temple, 46, is now facing a Level 1 preliminary felony charge of murder after deputies responded shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday to a report that an individual had been shot at Temple's residence in the 4700 block of North Indiana 19.
Upon arrival, police located the body of Noe Alexander Contreras, 19, lying outside the residence, the release noted, and he had apparently suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Several people were also at the residence at the time the shooting occurred, and the release noted that police conducted interviews with them, as well as Temple, before making an arrest.
Temple is currently being held without bond at the Tipton County Jail, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Maj. Mike Tarrh at 765-675-0759.
