Deputies say 94-year-old Sharpsville man is dead after he walked away from his home early Monday morning and was then struck by a vehicle just minutes afterwards by a driver on U.S. 31.
Erin Sloan, Kokomo, called 911 at around 4:55 a.m. Monday reporting he had been driving south in the right lane on U.S. 31 near county road 550 North when his vehicle struck an object located on or near the edge of the road.
Tipton County deputies and emergency responders arrived at the scene and located the body of Everett L. Cottingham, of rural Sharpsville, in the ditch off 550 North on the west side of U.S. 31, according to a release.
Sloan’s 2014 Ford pickup truck was stopped partially in the right-hand lane south of 550 North.
Just 11 minutes before being struck, Everett’s family had reported to 911 that Cottingham had walked away from his residence and his whereabouts were unknown.
Sloan told deputies he did not see anything in the roadway prior to the collision. He was transported to IU Health Tipton Hospital to collect a blood sample, which is required by state law.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing, pending the results of Sloan’s blood test and lab results from Cottingham’s body.
Officers ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash and possibly saw Cottingham to contact Tipton County Deputy Jordan Wiseman at 765-675-2111.
