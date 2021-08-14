SHARPSVILLE — The Town of Sharpsville says it’s close to demolishing a 100-year-old former cheese factory and rehabilitating the site, which currently contains contaminants such as arsenic and mercury.
Councilwoman Linda Smeltzer, who has spearheaded the project, said the town has applied for a more than $400,000 grant through the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) that would pay for the demolition and cleanup.
That comes four years after the town, with the help of the North Central Indiana Regional Planning Council, started seriously pursuing avenues to remove the structure, located at 211 E. Walnut St.
Smeltzer said for years now, the building has become a town dump site littered with trash and garbage and often used by squatters. Yellow caution tape was recently placed around the structure to keep residents away from the contaminants.
“It accumulated a lot of ... junk in there over the years, and it’s a terrible sight,” she said. “If you’ve ever seen the building or have to live beside it, you’ll be happy that it’s gone. It’s horrendous.”
The 1-acre property was first developed in 1920, when a factory was built to produce Kraft cheese. After the cheese factory closed, the property was used until the 1980s by a welding company to manufacture horse trailers. The property and the 15,000-square-foot building have been vacant since.
An environmental survey of the site published this year found arsenic present in the shallow soils that exceeded IDEM limits for residential properties. Mercury was also detected above IDEM limits.
The study determined if the property is redeveloped for commercial use, no further restrictions should be necessary for arsenic. However, if it’s reused for residential purposes, these areas should be removed or covered to eliminate direct contact.
The survey said the areas with elevated mercury concentrations should be removed or covered as part of any redevelopment plan.
Smeltzer said that the plan now is to turn the property into a town greenspace once it’s cleaned up. She said the property also contains a water well, and councilmembers are hopeful it can be used by the town, which currently only has access to two wells.
The town has raised $90,000 so far to help with the cleanup, which is required by the state to apply for the OCRA grant. Smeltzer said most of that money came from the Tipton County Foundation.
She said they should know in September if they’re awarded the grant. If they don’t get the money, the town anticipates it will get the $400,000 in the next grant cycle, Smeltzer said.
“Some people think this is never going to happen, but it is going to happen, and we’ll be thrilled to death when it does,” she said.
Smeltzer said the ultimate goal is to remove the worst eyesore in town to make it more attractive to people who might want to live there. The structure also sits beside a railroad track that one day may be turned into trail running from Noblesville to Kokomo, she said.
“I’m telling you, for this little town, this is something very special,” Smeltzer said. “We’re just excited that we’ve gotten this far.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.