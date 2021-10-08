Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher has officially announced his bid for reelection in 2022.
According to a Howard County Sheriff’s Office media release, Asher, a Republican, appointed Capt. Jordan Buckley as his campaign manager and local CPA Ron Metz as treasurer.
Asher began his career with the HCSO in 1995 as a correctional officer and emergency 911 dispatcher, and he was hired as a merit deputy the following year.
During his 20-plus years with the department, Asher also was a shift supervisor, a transport officer, a training lieutenant, a captain as patrol commander, a chief deputy and has been in his role as sheriff since 2018, the release noted.
The release also noted several of Asher’s accomplishments since becoming sheriff, such as using grant money to hire five additional deputies to serve on a task force that combats violent crimes; utilizing body-worn cameras for patrol deputies; hiring a full-time mental health therapist for those currently incarcerated and hiring a 24-hour correctional medical staff.
On Friday afternoon during an interview with the Tribune, Asher said he’s excited about the future.
“It has been my honor to serve Howard County for nearly 27 years with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and the dedicated men and women of the agency,” he said. “... I’m excited about the future that stronger bonds can be built in Howard County between public safety and the community.”
