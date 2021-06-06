This month, the Indiana State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) will continue hosting live Medicare related video events on Facebook.
Attendees can interact and ask questions during SHIP’s Facebook Live events. All events start at 10 a.m.
To connect with SHIP on Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/Indiana.SHIP.
For those who are unable to attend live, all of the June video presentations will be saved to Indiana SHIP’s You Tube channel for later viewing.
June Facebook Live events include the following topics:
- Today, Health Care Marketplace and Medicare: How It All Works
- Wednesday, Livanta: Help with Medicare Case Reviews and Appeals
- June 14, Alzheimer’s Association: Converse with Experts
- June 21, Caring for Medicare Beneficiaries
- June 28, Indiana’s Long Term Care Insurance Program
SHIP is a free and impartial Medicare-related information, education and counseling program provided by the Indiana Department of Insurance. Anyone with questions about Medicare or who need help resolving Medicare related problems, can contact SHIP by phone at 800-452-4800 (866-846-0139 TDD) during normal business hours to connect with SHIP’s Help Center or go online at www.medicare.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.