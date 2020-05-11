High school seniors have lost out on a lot this year, due to COVID-19.
From missed proms and graduations to just the ordinary moments that make up a school day, this particular group of students were born around 9/11 and are now graduating during a pandemic.
And they deserve community support, according to a social media campaign that has exploded throughout central Indiana in just the last few weeks.
“Class of 2020 adopt a senior of Howard, Cass, Carroll, Miami & Tipton Co.” is a Facebook page with one simple message.
“It’s just a, ‘Hey, I see you, I recognize all your efforts, and now I want to give you something for all that,’” Greentown resident and page administrator Heather Powell said. “… They [seniors] have worked so hard, and we’re all so proud of them.”
Powell, who has a senior herself, said the ultimate goal of the group is to match high school seniors (the adopted) with community members (adoptees).
She added that the seniors are each spotlighted on the page with a picture and brief information, and they can easily be adopted by one or several people with just the click of a button.
The students also fill out a questionnaire of their personal interests, and those answers are then sent to the adopters to help them in the purchase of gifts.
Those gifts can come in the form of gift cards, games or even homemade items, Powell noted, and it’s completely up to the adopter on what to buy and how much to spend.
Right now, the group has more than 2,000 members, and Powell said that speaks volumes about the community that wants to rally behind these seniors.
“Honestly, it’s kind of blown me away, because I didn’t think this many people would care, and they all truly care for these seniors,” she said. “It says a lot, and their generosity is amazing. A lot of people aren’t working because of COVID-19, yet they’re still willing to give to these seniors during this time.”
Taylor School Corp. teacher Sarah Fleek knew she wanted to participate as an adopter in the group as soon as she learned about it.
“I was open to whomever,” she said, “But what I really wanted was a kid that kind of had similar interests with my family, and who we could relate to. And that’s when I found Ian.”
Kokomo High School senior Ian Retz is an Eagle Scout and a future member of the United States Army, a perfect fit, Fleek said.
“My husband’s in the military, and my son in 10th grade is under review for his Eagle Scout and wants to go into the military when he’s done with high school, so I was drawn to Ian. It just clicked and made me know that that was the family I wanted to adopt.”
And last week, Fleek and Retz met up for the first time, as Fleek presented the young man with some candy and Mountain Dew.
They were just the first of many small gifts that Fleek said she wants to give Retz before he leaves for boot camp next month.
As a teacher, Fleek said she understands how difficult it is for high school seniors right now, and she was happy to play even just a small part in helping brighten Retz’s day.
“This is all just about showing these kids support,” she said. “There’s just something that makes you feel good inside about helping out people, even if you don’t know them.”
Cara Retz is Ian’s mother, and she noted that it’s been difficult for her son as he’s had to quickly come to terms with the end of his high school career.
“He’s in theater, and he was [recently] supposed to be in his last play,” Cara said. “It’s just heartbreaking that he won’t be able to participate in that. … But it’s really great just knowing that there are people out there that want to love on our kids and support them. … I think it’s great that these people come together to celebrate these kids and all that they’ve done.”
It’s a sentiment also shared by Kokomo resident Julie Brubaker, who adopted Maconaquah High School senior Kolson Silcox and recently drove up to deliver a wooden sign to him that now sets on the young man’s front porch.
“They’ve worked 12 years for this huge accomplishment, and then for it all to be taken away from them … it’s just unreal how much they’re going to miss out on,” Brubaker said. “… So you want to just make something special for them. And as I told Kolson when we talked, I want my family to adopt him. I want my son to know him. My husband would like to know him.
“… This is something for these kids that they will be able to tell their children and grandchildren about,” she added. “When they read back about this virus, these kids can say, ‘That was my year to graduate.’ These seniors, it’s just unreal how much it’s affected them, and so this is just a perfect opportunity to do something special that they’ll remember.”
