PERU — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Peru man missing since Friday, Oct. 4.
David Nelson Ryan, 62, is described as a white male roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, an Indiana State Police press release stated.
He was last seen driving a white 2003 Buick Rendezvous with Indiana license plate number AWP625, the release noted.
Police said Ryan is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Ryan's whereabouts, you are urged to call the Miami County Sheriff's Department at 765-472-1322.
