The Salvation Army Kokomo Community Pantry was named the next recipient of the Meijer Corporation's Spring “Simply Give” Campaign in association with the Kokomo Meijer Store.
Donation cards are available at kiosks near the front of the store or at the Kokomo Salvation Army office and can be purchased in increments of $10 at the check-out.
All proceeds go to the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Kokomo.
For more information or to be a part of this effort to serve the community, contact The Salvation Army office by email at nancy.harris@usc.salvationarmy.org or call 765-456-3846.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.