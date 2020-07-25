When you can’t to go Oshkosh, you bring Oshkosh to you.
That was the theme throughout the day on Friday at the Kokomo Municipal Airport during the facility’s NOshkosh FlareVenture 2020.
The name is a spin-off of the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, a week-long aviation event that occurs every summer in Wisconsin and brings together hundreds of thousands of aircraft enthusiasts.
Due to COVID-19, Oshkosh’s EAA — which stands for Experimental Aircraft Association — show was canceled this year, choosing instead to go virtual for the first time in its 60-plus year existence.
And that’s how NOshkosh was born, Kokomo resident and event organizer Steve Stants said during Friday’s event, pausing for a moment to peer up into the sky as a group of aircraft flew by in perfect formation.
“This is just our local thing,” he said. “We all take off every year to Oshkosh, and a group of us have been going for 40 years. And so it’s like, well, if we can’t go there this year, we’ll just get together and camp together down here.”
Like with the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Stants said the local version is also a week-long event, taking place at five different airports throughout Central Indiana [Noblesville, Westfield, Sheridan, Glenndale and Kokomo].
And also like with the event in Oshkosh, NOshkosh is just one big family reunion of people who come together to share the same passion, Stants said.
“It’s really just one big family,” he noted. “… And I can tell you, if you sit around here, you’ll find 100 people in the course of a day that are just in love with aviation. I was one of those guys when I was young that I was always just looking up in the sky at airplanes. Just the sights, the smells and the history. I mean, we’re all history buffs, and these planes are pretty much all World War II-era. So really this is just about honoring those pilots of that generation.”
Stants then pointed to a young woman running toward the tarmac with her camera in hand, stopping only to take a quick picture before taking off again.
“That’s Isabel [Harsh]. She’s actually going into aviation … and look how excited she is,” Stants said smiling. “Right there, that’s the whole thing. … It’s when you see all the young kids. It’s just fascinating. I’ve heard more pilots talk about when they were a kid just being fascinated by airplanes. … And some of these younger ones out here, they come and wash airplanes and do whatever they can just to learn how to fly.”
The Tribune caught up with Harsh a few minutes later, camera still in hand as she was observing a few of the airplanes up close.
“This event is really cool,” the 18-year-old said. “Right now, I’m a student pilot and getting close to my solo. I have about 40 hours in right now, and I’m hoping to make this a career. I just don’t know where I want to go with it yet. But having this [NOshkosh] here, I think it’s really just awesome. It’s just neat to see all the different types of aircraft that we have out here and to learn the different histories of them.”
Harsh said she was hoping to attend EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in person this year and was sad when she learned of its cancellation.
But NOshkosh was the next best thing, she added.
“I’m glad they did this because just being able to see this … I’m ready to actually experience it in Oshkosh and be a part of something cool like that,” Harsh said. “This is cool in that you get to step on the edge to kind of experience it a little bit, but now I’m definitely ready to go up there and experience so much more.”
Harsh then shrugged her shoulders as she looked at the different aircraft that lined the runway.
“Hopefully next year,” she said smiling.
