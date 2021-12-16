U.S. Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, the 22-year-old Logansport native killed in Afghanistan, will posthumously receive the Congressional Gold Medal after President Joe Biden on Thursday signed off on the award.
H.R. 5142 bestows the highest honor of Congress on all 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the Aug. 26 bombing of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.
The bill says that the service members "went above and beyond the call of duty to protect citizens of the United States and our allies to ensure they are brought to safety in an extremely dangerous situation as the Taliban regained control over Afghanistan."
"The American servicemembers dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor," the bill says.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who introduced the legislation shorty after the attack, said Sanchez and the 12 others killed paid the ultimate sacrifice in serve to the nation.
"The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest honor that Congress can bestow — and yet, even this great honor falls short of their exceedingly selfless sacrifice in service to our country," she said in a release.
The bill says one Gold Medal will be made for all 13 service members that will be given to the Smithsonian Institute to display and made available to other locations associated with those killed.
Sanchez was working as an embassy guard in Jordan and was aiding in evacuation efforts in the final days of the war in Afghanistan when he was killed by a suicide bomber.
The bomber had 25 pounds of explosives and entered the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, killing 13 U.S. service members, including Sanchez, as well as at least 180 Afghans.
