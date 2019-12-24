After 33 years of service, Col. Billy Smyser has retired from the Kokomo Housing Authority board of commissioners.
After originally being appointed by former Kokomo Mayor Stephen Daily, Smyser has served under five mayors and three executive directors. He said it’s his love for working with people that led him to join the board in the first place.
“I was in the military 43 years and worked at Sears 34 years,” he said. “I just loved the people. I wanted to see what I could do for them.”
He served as a brigade commander in the 101st Airborne Division during which he presided over 7,000 troops.
In a press release, Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight praised Smyser’s dedication to the community he served.
“The passion and dedication to public housing in this community shown by Col. Smyser over the years is an example for us all,” Goodnight said in a press release. “He was a very active board member and I hope the community appreciates his hard work as much as I do.”
During the December board meeting, KHA CEO Debbie Cook presented Smyser with a glass plaque in honor of his many years of service. The press release notes the plaque says, “Col. Billy J. Smyser, with sincere appreciation for your service to the Kokomo Housing Authority since 1986. Kokomo Housing Authority Staff & Board.”
“I think 35 years is long enough for anybody to serve on any board, and [it’s time to] give a chance for some young person to take over,” Smyser said about his decision to retire from the board.
What’s most important to Smyser was being able to give back and help those who need it.
“To the best of my ability I’ve tried to do what I thought the people deserved to have – that’s housing and get what they thought they should have coming to them.”
Reflecting on his time with KHA, Smyser says he wouldn’t change a thing.
“I’m proud for what I did in the 35 years,” he said. “I’d do it over and I’d do it again.
“As far as I’m concerned, I think Kokomo and Kokomo Housing is one of the best housing units in the whole state of Indiana … due to all the operations of the people, Debbie Cook, all her staff and all of us on the board.”
