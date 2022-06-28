A large crowd gathered in Foster Park on Tuesday afternoon to protest Friday’s Supreme Court Ruling overturning Roe v. Wade as part of a grassroots effort to organize a militant social movement in Howard County.
The rally, which drew over 70 people, was organized by Dawson Anderson, a 21-year-old student at Indiana University Kokomo. He said he is actively working to form a local chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) in Kokomo.
On its website, the PSL says the “only solution to the deepening crisis of capitalism is the socialist transformation of society.”
“The idea that the capitalists’ grip on society and their increasingly repressive state can be abolished through any means other than a revolutionary overturn is an illusion,” the website says.
Anderson told the crowd Tuesday that following the Supreme Court decision, it was time to push for a militant revolution in Indiana and the city to ensure women’s rights stay intact. The PSL currently has 50 chapters in cities around the nation.
“We are a revolutionary party, so we believe there are benefits to voting, but that’s not going to be the way we win in the end,” Anderson said. “As the working class, we have to overthrow the patriarchy. We have to overthrow capitalism. We have to overthrow these people who have had this country since its creation.”
That sentiment was echoed by impromptu speakers at the rally, many of whom were teenage girls saying they feared for their rights and the future of the country following the appeal of Roe v. Wade.
One 17-year-old girl said she always envisioned having three children, but questioned whether she wanted any children following the court ruling, which she said stripped women of their basic human rights. She said she sat on the couch and wept after the court ruling, fearing for her future.
Kokomo resident Rebekah Renner said she felt the same way after the ruling. She said she even looked into seeking asylum in Scotland out of fear the government would take away more women’s rights.
Instead, Renner said, she’s considering a run for a local political office.
“I’m pissed. I’m hurt. I’m scared,” Renner said. “But instead of running, I want to run for something. That’s what we all need to be feeling right now.”
Nikki McCall, a 21-year-old resident who is associated with the PSL and helped organize the event, said she has barely slept or eaten since Friday due to anxiety about her rights being stripped by the Supreme Court.
“We’ve been so scared,” McCall said. “We’re terrified.”
Dawson said that fear and the threat of more governmental limits on what he said were human rights was the main impetuous for the rally. He said this is the third protest organized in Kokomo by the PSL, the first of which was held after the leak last month of the the Supreme Court draft ruling.
Dawson said the rally Tuesday drew the largest crowd of all the protests, and more teenagers and younger people have expressed interest in the last month in founding a local chapter of the PSL. He said he’s been actively working to form a chapter for the past six months, and the party has been holding study sessions for the past few weeks.
Dawson told the crowd he hopes the rally and the concerns over women’s rights push more people to join up with the PSL in Kokomo. He said if there’s enough support, the party may put up a local candidate in the future.
“We’re absolutely looking for more people,” he said. “We’re trying to grow and get that revolutionary spirit going here in Kokomo to build towards actual change and socialist revolution.”
