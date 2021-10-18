PERU — Miami County commissioners on Monday approved an amended solar ordinance increasing property line setbacks from 25 to 150 feet as a solar company has started negotiating land contracts with residents for a potential project.
The decision came after the Plan Commission earlier this month voted 5-2 to increase setbacks as part of its effort to clean up and clarify the current ordinance, which was approved in November.
Other setback requirements were kept in place, including a 100-foot buffer from roads and a 50-foot distance for any access driveways to non-participating landowners’ property lines.
If commissioners had not approved the amended ordinance, the current ordinance with 25-foot setbacks from property lines would have remained in affect.
That worried Commissioners Brenda Weaver and Fred Musselman, who said that if they didn’t approve the amended ordinance, a company could apply for a permit next week under the 25-foot setback requirement.
The board then approved the larger setbacks, but voted to send the amended ordinance back to the Plan Commission to consider again changing the setbacks. Musselman proposed 150 feet from residential property lines and 50 feet from non-residential properties.
He said those setbacks are in Cass County’s solar ordinance and seemed like a good compromise for landowners contracting with the solar company and the adjoining property owners not leasing land for the project.
The discussion came as a solar company is actively negotiating leasing contracts with residents in the northern part of the county. Musselman said the company is talking to land owners around his properties.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said the company is considering making a $375 million investment in the county that could substantially boost the area’s assessed value and provide more tax money for schools.
But he worried the 150-foot setback would make the ordinance so unaccommodating for companies that a project would never make it to the table to even consider.
Tidd said the ordinance should have setbacks that allow energy companies to at least propose building solar facilities, which the county could then assess and consider. He said commissioners could always kill a project by not approving agreements that would come as part of negotiations.
“There’s not many times when a $375 million investment, and company wanting to make that investment, comes into the community,” he said. “ ... Let’s not pass an ordinance that is going to automatically prevent something from even coming to the table to negotiate. That’s my whole point.”
But Elaine Anderson, who served on the committee to write and review the amended ordinance, said the county should keep the 150-foot setback. She encouraged commissioners to approve the larger setback and not send it back to the Plan Commission.
“Kicking it back to the Plan Commission won’t change any of the votes, I think,” she said. “We’re just wasting time. I propose let’s get this on the books, and we can always change it if we have proof that it needs changed.”
Larry West, who also served on the ordinance committee, said the 150-foot setback would only prevent projects from coming to the county, which would prevent the area from bringing in more tax revenue for schools and towns in northern Miami County.
“I think a 150-foot setback to a property line is way out of order,” he said. “It’s going to hurt North Miami Schools. It’s going to hurt Miami County taxpayers to increase the setback that much.”
But, Musselman said, it’s too early to speculate on what a solar project would or wouldn’t bring to the county until a company officially submits an application to build one, and that hasn’t happened yet.
“Until the application is done, it’s hearsay,” he said.
