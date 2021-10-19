LOGANSPORT - The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Stanley Lee DeWitt returned home to Cass County on Tuesday, nearly 71 years after the soldier was listed missing in action in the Korean War.
DeWitt’s remains were the 54th among 55 bodies repatriated from North Korea, where the Royal Center native died at the age of 18. He will be laid to rest in Royal Center Cemetery on Saturday after a funeral service at 2 p.m. in Fisher Funeral Chapel in Logansport. A public visitation will take place from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
After the service, a funeral procession will pass through downtown Logansport on Chase Road to Michigan Avenue, heading south on Sixth Street then west on Broadway to West Market Street, where the procession will eventually head north on U.S. 35 toward the Royal Center Cemetery. Well-wishers are encouraged to line the procession route with a patriotic show of support.
DeWitt will receive full military honors, as accorded by the U.S. Army, including the Army’s caisson unit. The Cass County Honor Guard will assist as the Color Guard. Members of the Indiana Patriot Guard and the POW/MIA Rolling Thunder will provide a motorcycle escort.
During a private service for the family, the Army will posthumously award Sgt. DeWitt with medals, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Medical Badge, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Presidential Unit Citation and the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.