Driving around the area these past few weeks, you might have noticed rings of dark grass in people’s yards.
They might have had mushrooms on them.
I noticed these, too, particularly after the heavy rains at the beginning of the month.
So what are they?
I saw a Facebook friend pose this question earlier this month. I know they’re called fairy rings, and they’re caused by a fungus.
Growing up with a baseball field in my backyard, I’m well aware of these circles, because they used to drive me nuts.
They’d really stick out when the rest of the grass would get dry. The entire field would be dotted with them. I spent my fair share of time looking up how to get rid of them.
To this day, they still pop up from time to time. However, I’m less particular than I was as a kid, and they don’t bother me much.
What I wanted to know more about is what causes these circles? And for those who are particular about their yards, is there any way to get rid of them?
I reached out to Indiana University Kokomo. Surely, they had a professor who could help me out.
I got linked up with TJ Sullivan, associate professor of molecular ecology.
Sullivan confirmed what teenage Spencer had learned on the interweb — fairy rings are caused by fungi in the soil.
Fungus breaks decaying organic matter into nitrogen and phosphorous, which is then absorbed by the fungi. This actually starts in the middle of the eventual ring. As the fungi break down organic matter, it spreads in all directions.
Basically, according to Sullivan, a ring appears as fungi runs out of food in the center.
Nitrogen and phosphorous are good grass fertilizers. Depending on the type of grass and fungi in the soil, a fairy ring can promote grass growth. Other combinations can cause grass to die. Most fairy rings will not cause damage to one’s yard.
I also spoke to Julie Wall, owner of The Express on South Apperson Way. She told me excessive humidity and dampness can lead to fairy rings.
“The conditions have to be just right to trigger it,” she said.
The Express was formerly known as Adler’s Feed Express.
As you might have seen earlier this month, some fairy rings can feature mushrooms. The mushrooms make spores that help the fungus spread.
“They produce that when they want to produce spores for the wind to take away,” Sullivan said.
The origins of the name of these circles carries a great deal of lore.
Also called fairy circles, elf rings and pixie rings, fairy rings were thought to be caused by fairies and elves dancing, according to English and Celtic folklore.
They were known as witches’ rings in German folklore. Other European stories claimed fairy rings bring good luck or were created by dragons.
“It’s kinda neat when they do that (produce mushrooms),” Sullivan said. “You can see why people thought they were magical.”
That’s all fine and well, but I’m sure there are some of you who just want your lawn to be a nice consistent shade of green.
Wall has you covered.
The Express owner recommends a fungicide. It can be used to treat current fairy rings or as a preventative. You just need the right concentration rates.
Fungicide can be found in lawn and garden stores. Wall says to be sure to get one that lists fairy rings on the label.
One last note from Sullivan: If you ever see a ring of mushrooms around a tree in a forest, that’s a symbiotic relationship. The tree and the fungi exchange nutrients.
This column is part of a series where I answer questions that make you say, “Have you ever wondered?” Have one? Drop me a line.
