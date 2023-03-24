My coworker and his wife welcomed their first child in 2021.
During a conversation at work, my colleague mentioned that when his son is of age, they’ll probably send him to Western School Corporation, since they live in district.
I thought it was odd. My coworker lives five minutes, seven tops, from me. He has a Kokomo address. His comment didn’t seem right, until I looked up the district lines for Western.
Sure enough, the subdivision he lives in on the southwest side of Kokomo is well within the Western school district.
How were those boundaries determined?
I started with my friends at the Howard County Historical Society. They didn’t have much on the topic, however I did learn Northwestern School Corporation was formed in 1948 via the consolidation of schools in Clay, Ervin and Howard townships.
I also found a few articles about the fight to keep the Ervin school open back in the 1970s and ‘80s. People put up a fight but alas the school eventually closed.
The library was to be my next stop, but it took me a few weeks to get there.
Earlier this week, I was playing catch with Anthony Downing, a farmer in the Greentown area (part of my 30-day catch challenge, which you can read more about in next month’s column). We were chatting afterward about all sorts of things. I mentioned I was working on the origins of school district boundaries.
Downing said Eastern Howard School Corporation is made up of Jackson, Liberty and Union townships. He pulled up maps of the school district and of Howard County townships. They aligned perfectly.
“Not to ruin your research for you,” he said.
Not at all! It was a good starting point. Something to confirm.
Thursday, I went to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library. Nothing like waiting until the last minute to finish something.
Staff in the genealogy and local history department pulled some newspaper clippings for me. I also found a book on the history of Northwestern through the early 1970s.
There was a lot of information on the consolidation process.
Consolidation began at the township level with students at various schoolhouses being funneled to one, usually centrally located, school in a township.
Howard Township Consolidated Grade and High School opened in 1916. The building is still in operation today as Howard Elementary School. Of the three townships that make up Northwestern, Howard was the first to consolidate.
“Perhaps consolidation was a result of the buildings becoming outdated or perhaps the people of Howard Township simply felt that they had closer ties to each other,” the authors posited.
Clay Township’s consolidated school was built in 1922. The modern-day Northwestern High School was built as an addition to the Clay school in 1962.
Ervin Township was the last to consolidate, in 1926. This is likely due to the size of Ervin Township and that transportation back in the day wasn’t like it is now, which made getting kids to a centrally located school difficult.
With this information and what Downing said about Eastern, it made me wonder if the answer to my query was obvious.
“Is it just the townships?” I thought.
Pretty much.
Archival searches dug up some information on Eastern and Western.
A 1948 Tribune article titled, “Four Eastern Townships Propose Consolidation of School Systems,” detailed plans to merge the schools in Jackson, Liberty, Taylor and Union townships into one school corporation.
However, another article from 1950 states “Taylor township residents turned down proposals to join the Eastern federation.”
Eastern’s consolidation started with the 1950-51 school year. High school students went to Greentown, other grades went to schools in Jackson and Union townships. The Tribune reported at the time the merger was to “broaden opportunities for their children and to continue to qualify for state tuition support.”
I was not able to track down why Taylor Township opposed consolidating. Taylor Community Schools covers just Taylor Township.
I’m pretty sure consolidation of Western School Corporation began in 1948. A Tribune sports article previewing the 1948 fall baseball season mentions the “newly consolidated Western High school.”
Western High School was the merger of West Middleton and New London high schools. Russiaville High School was also part of the consolidation but was a separate high school for 1948. Multiple articles mention the consolidation of Harrison, Honey Creek and Monroe townships, the townships that compose modern-day Western.
The 1948 fall baseball season was a five-week round robin format, if you’re curious. There are plenty of baseball parents who would appreciate a fall baseball season.
Western High School was in West Middleton in 1948 but by 1950 it was in Russiaville.
Kokomo School Corporation is just Center Township, by the way.
Maybe this month’s question is obvious for those of you who have lived here all your lives. Maybe you even remember when the schools consolidated. But for me, I learned something.
This column is part of a series where I answer random questions. Have one for me? Drop me a line.
