MIAMI COUNTY — Police arrested a Spencer man earlier this week after they say he was driving while under the influence of drugs.
Todd Mills, 58, is now facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, both Level 6 felonies, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, for his alleged role in the investigation, per online court records.
It was on Jan. 19 that an officer with the Indiana State Police noticed Mills — driving a 2021 Freightliner straight truck and pulling an industrial woodchipper — was operating the vehicle without his seat belt on, per a department media release.
That officer then conducted a traffic stop on Mills’ truck near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Miami County Road 1150 South, according to the release.
While speaking with Mills, the officer reportedly noticed Mills appeared intoxicated, and further investigation revealed Mills was allegedly under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, the release indicated.
Police then conducted a search of Mills’ truck, where they located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Mills — who was working for a tree service company based out of Iowa — was taken into custody without incident.
He was released from the Miami County Jail on a $1,600 cash bond, and he has an initial hearing at 4 p.m. Feb. 21, inside Miami Superior Court 1.
