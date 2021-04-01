The city of Tipton will be bringing craft brews to town this summer.
The Tipton on Tap Craft Beer, Wine & Spirits fest will be 3-7 p.m. July 10 in the Tipton town square and surrounding streets.
The 21-and-older event is in partnership with Indiana on Tap, a craft beer media, marketing and events company. Advance tickets are available now.
The event will feature unlimited pours from approximately 20 Indiana craft breweries, distillers and wineries. Vendors will offer samples from nearly 100 different kinds of beers, wines and spirits, according to Justin Knepp, founder and Managing Partner of Indiana on Tap.
“The variety is incredible,” he said. “There will be samples to suit any taste, and the unlimited pours allow you to responsibly enjoy as much as you’d like.”
There will be bean bag toss and other yard games, and music from a rock-n-roll cover band. On the other side of the fest, there will be a stage set where students of Legends Music Academy will perform. The Legends students are children, but no one younger than 21 will be allowed to enter or attend the event, including designated drivers, Knepp said.
While the event features breweries from around the state, Knepp said that there will be plenty of local food and vendors.
“We’re hoping to highlight the city and encourage people to come out and get involved in their local communities,” he said. “We’re really excited to work with Tipton.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tipton on Tap has worked closely with the Tipton County Health Department, Knepp said, and will follow safety protocols as necessary.
