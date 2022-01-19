Taylor Community School Corporation hopes in-person instruction can resume Tuesday, as students will be online through Monday.
The school district made the decision Wednesday to move classes online for all students, citing “staff shortages in all areas of our school corporation,” according to a notice posted on Taylor’s Facebook page.
“We just don’t have the staff,” said Superintendent Chris Smith. “It’s unbelievable.”
Smith said staff absences range from teachers and support staff to custodians and administrators. A lack of substitutes has also impacted Taylor’s in-person instruction, per the notice sent to the community.
“It’s just hit everybody,” Smith said.
Student cases and close contacts are also on the rise.
Taylor follows Northwestern, which made the decision Tuesday to move classes online for the rest of the week. Tipton schools also canceled classes Thursday and Friday and will be online Monday and Tuesday.
Taylor students in grades five through 12 will have virtual instruction — where teachers will livestream lessons from their classrooms — while younger students will have their assignments posted online.
Taylor will provide free meals for all enrolled students from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in front of Taylor Elementary School. Meals must be picked up by a parent or guardian.
Athletics are to continue as scheduled. Kokomo Area Career Center students will not be provided transportation but are still encouraged to attend their classes.
Smith said they will reevaluate as Tuesday draws nearer. Keeping kids in school is the long-term goal. The superintendent is hopeful the time out of school will allow for teachers and students to recover and return.
In the meantime, the entire corporation — classrooms, buildings and buses — will undergo deep cleaning protocols.
“We’re going to do everything we can,” Smith said.
