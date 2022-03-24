PERU — Stagecoach RV Sales and Services is renovating and expanding into a former military facility near Grissom Air Reserve Base after the business saw a huge uptick in sales in the last year.
The business next week will move from its current location at 2589 S. Business 31 to the new location at 1801 W. Thunderbolt Ave., where it will reopen April 4.
Jaxson Stage, sales manager at the company, said the move comes after sales have exploded, as the demand for RVs and campers that skyrocketed during the pandemic continues to stay strong.
He said his father, Eddie Stage, who formerly owned RV Dynasty along U.S. 31 near Bunker Hill, opened the business in 2019 with just a few campers for sale. Now, they sell on average 20 units a month.
"In the last year, it's really been blowing up," Jaxson said. "There's tons of people who want to go camping versus getting a hotel room or condo somewhere. With the way RVs are selling right now and everything else going on in the world, we're outgrowing our location here."
Now, the new facility will increase its building size from 2,400 square feet to over 50,000. That extra space will allow the business to stock more parts and items in-house that they now have to order and have delivered, such as tires, generators and camping accessories.
Stage said they will also be able to increase the number of service bays from two to six, which will allow them to service and inspect more RVs more quickly for more customers.
"Our service and customer satisfaction is No. 1," he said. "We're all campers here, too, so we don't want to be camping next to someone who we just sold a camper to who's angry that AC's not working or something."
The move comes as the company does a full overhaul of the building, which was originally constructed in 1962 on what was then Grissom Air Force Base before it realigned as a reserve base in 1994. Stage said the remodel includes putting in new office space and installing new flooring, plumbing, electric and HVAC systems.
He said the plan is to move into the building and then install an indoor RV showroom, and eventually hire more service techs and salespeople.
"We're just trying to do one thing at a time here, so we want to get the service shop open, get all of our offices moved and get our parts showroom opened up," Stage said. "Then eventually we'll open up the actual inventory showroom."
That inventory has been hard to come by due to supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said they've been selling mostly used campers because some new RVs have been back-ordered for two years.
Now, as the business moves into its new facility, the RV pipeline is opening back up as assembly plants in places like Elkhart gradually return to normal.
"We're starting to see things get straightened out a little bit and getting more of our new inventory," Stage said.
