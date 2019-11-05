Forecast calls for
high water in lakes
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A new forecast says Great Lakes levels are likely to remain unusually high and may set additional records.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in Detroit on Monday released its outlook for the next six months.
Hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz (kohm-PAUL-toe-witz) says a wet October interrupted the usual fall drop-off of water levels.
Storms over Lakes Michigan, Huron and Superior caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.
Kompoltowicz says all five Great Lakes are expected to resume their seasonal decline. But they'll remain well above normal and will be higher in January than they were at the beginning of this record-setting year.
He says Huron and Michigan are likely to set monthly records in February, while Superior will come close.
Kompoltowicz says a lengthy dry spell would be required to reverse the trend.
Student: CVS workers
rejected Puerto Rico ID
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — CVS is apologizing after employees at an Indiana pharmacy refused to accept a Purdue University student's Puerto Rico driver's license as valid identification and questioned his immigration status.
José Guzmán Payano said he was in "shock" when employees at the CVS store in West Lafayette wouldn't sell him cold medicine even after he presented his U.S. passport. He says they demanded to see a visa. He says a cashier and shift supervisor cited corporate policy that requires customers to show valid ID issued by the U.S., Canada or Mexico.
Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, and Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens.
A CVS spokeswoman says employees at the store have been reminded that identification from Puerto Rico is considered valid.
