Man accused of strangling
mom found incompetent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has ruled an Indiana man who told police at he was possessed by demons and Adolf Hitler when he allegedly strangled his mother isn't competent to stand trial.
The Journal Gazette reports an order signed last week by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent states 35-year-old Jason Steiss of Fort Wayne "lacks the ability to assist counsel in his defense." Steiss was ordered into the custody of the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration Mental Health Division.
He's charged with murder in the Oct. 24 death of 64-year-old Joy Steiss.
His lawyer argued in court documents Steiss had battled mental health problems for years before the alleged attack and "has been under a guardianship for mental health reasons." Doctors were appointed to examine him.
Gang member to plead
guilty in rival's killing
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A member of a Chicago-based street gang plans to plead guilty to murder and racketeering charges for his alleged role in a rival gang member's killing.
Federal court records unsealed Monday in Hammond, Indiana, show 21-year-old Eduardo Diaz-Corral has reached a plea deal in exchange for a more lenient sentence.
No date has been scheduled for the Calumet City, Illinois, man's formal change of plea hearing.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Diaz-Corral was charged in 2017 with murder in aid of racketeering activity for his alleged role in the November 2016 killing of Paul Cruz, a Chicago man and rival Latin Dragons gang member.
Diaz-Corral is one of 18 people recently indicted by federal grand juries investigating the gang.
His plea agreement says he'll admit responsibility for Cruz's homicide.
AG gains groping
claims case records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's lawyers have won their fight for records of the state inspector general's investigation into allegations that Hill drunkenly groped four women.
Hill's attorneys sought the records as they defend him in attorney disciplinary proceedings he faces that could lead to his disbarment as a lawyer.
Former state Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby is the hearing officer for Hill's case. She ruled that Hill's lawyers had shown they couldn't obtain from another source the information contained in the inspector general's report.
Inspector General Lori Torres had argued against the release, but said she accepted the ruling.
The inspector general's report cited eyewitnesses who called Hill's behavior at an Indianapolis bar inappropriate and "creepy" but said he didn't break any state ethics rules. Hill has denied wrongdoing.
Girl dies after being
left in car after church
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana toddler has died after she was mistakenly left in a car when her family returned home from church.
The Hendricks County sheriff's office says a criminal case from the "tragic loss" is unlikely.
The sheriff's office says the 21-month-old girl died Sunday near Brownsburg, northwest of Indianapolis. Her parents and four siblings took naps after church. Family members believed someone had removed the girl from a car seat and brought her into the house.
The high temperature was in the low 80s. Efforts to revive the girl after two hours were unsuccessful.
Man loses appeal over
roommate's death
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana appeals court has rejected an effort to overturn the murder conviction of a man who pleaded guilty in the 2011 death of his roommate in Lafayette.
Darren Englert says he got bad advice from his lawyer. He claims he pleaded guilty because he was warned that prosecutors would otherwise pursue the death penalty or a no-parole sentence. But the appeals court rejected that argument Monday.
The court says there's no evidence that Englert's attorney made false statements.
Jeremy Gibson was killed after an argument. His body was buried and acid was poured on it. Englert, now 28 years old, was sentenced to 80 years in prison. A co-defendant died in 2012 before trial.
Carolann Clear, who was Gibson's girlfriend, is serving a 44-year prison term for her role.
