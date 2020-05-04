Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana interstate
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — A 72-year-old Indianapolis man has been killed after driving the wrong way and into the path of a semi-trailer.
John Slack was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 about 6 a.m. Saturday in Clay County when his BMW struck the truck, according to Indiana State Police.
The truck’s 21-year-old driver was in the interstate’s passing lane alongside another semi-trailer and was unable to avoid the BMW.
Slack was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The truck’s driver and an occupant in his truck were not hurt.
Clay County is southwest of Indianapolis.
Company implodes former power station near Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A former power plant in western Indiana has been imploded.
Duke Energy brought down the Wabash River Generating Station Saturday morning, the (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reported.
The coal-fired plant had been located about five miles (1.5 meters) north of Terre Haute.
Community leaders had been notified of the implosion, but the event was not publicized to keep onlookers from gathering amid social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Duke Energy spokesman Rick Burger.
The plant began operating in 1953 and was closed in 2016 after Duke decided that upgrading with new pollution controls for current air pollution standards was too expensive.
A 452-foot smokestack was imploded in January 2018.
Indiana Supreme Court to hold May oral arguments remotely
For the first time in its history, the Indiana Supreme Court will hold oral arguments using videoconferencing when it hears cases in May.
That will honor social distancing guidelines during the ongoing public health emergency caused by coronavirus pandemic, it said Friday.
Two cases will be heard on May 14. Six more cases are scheduled for remote oral arguments on May 21 and May 27.
The Supreme Court says justices and attorneys will interact with each other using Zoom webconferencing software. The resulting video and audio will be available to the news media and the public on the court’s existing live-stream website.
Chief Justice Loretta Rush says the Supreme Court is meeting remotely several times a week, and is regularly handing down orders and opinions.
