State getting $27.5M from feds
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will receive a total of $27.5 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for highway improvement projects in central Indiana.
A $22.5 million grant will be used to make improvements to Interstate 70 in Hancock County east of Indianapolis, Indiana’s congressional delegation announced last week. They include adding a third lane in each direction and repairs to pavement.
In the western Indianapolis suburb of Avon, a $5 million grant will be used to upgrade U.S. 36 with an additional travel lane in each direction, install infrastructure for non-motorized travel and make other changes.
The congressional delegation also requested funding for improvements to U.S. 31 in Franklin, but that project wasn’t approved.
Indiana man faces January trial in twin sons’ 2014 deaths
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A northern Indiana man whose guilty plea in the 2014 house fire deaths of his twin 3-year-old sons was vacated last year is set for a January trial after being charged a second time in their deaths.
A Tippecanoe County judge scheduled jury selection for Jan. 11 for Brandon Abbott, who faces two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and a dozen drug-related charges.
Those drug charges were dismissed after Abbott, 37, pleaded guilty in March 2015 to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. He was then sentenced to 70 years in prison for the April 2014 deaths of Landon and Liam Abbott.
But a judge vacated Abbott’s guilty plea in February 2019 after an attorney for Abbott argued that his sentence was illegal because his guilty pleas were not made knowingly or voluntarily and that there was an error in sentencing.
Abbott was returned to the Tippecanoe County Jail in May 2019, where he remains awaiting trial.
Crews begin removing exotic animals from Indiana site
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Police officers and zoo workers have started removing animals from an embattled southern Indiana wildlife center that faces a court order to surrender them following abuse allegations.
A caravan of trucks led by police entered Wildlife in Need’s property in Charlestown, Indiana, early Friday to help the Indianapolis Zoological Society begin the days-long removal ordered Thursday by a Marion County judge.
The Indiana attorney general’s office sued the center in February for allegedly abusing exotic animals, including incidents where the center’s owner punched a sloth in the face and repeatedly stomped on a tiger cub that had bitten him.
Under the court order, monkeys, birds, wolves and bears are among the animals that will be removed and cared by the zoological society. The Indianapolis Zoo will be in charge of coordinating where the animals go.
The center’s owner, Tim Stark, was ordered to stay at least one mile away from his property in Clark County, just northeast of Louisville, Kentucky, as the animals are moved.
Stark argued that he had never hurt the animals and that moving them put their lives at risk.
“I would never put my animals in jeopardy,” Stark said. “I would never turn my animals loose. My animals are my life.”
The zoologicial society will have access to Wildlife in Need on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday this week to retrieve the remaining animals covered by in the judge’s order.
