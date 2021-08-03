PERU — The Indiana Public Access Counselor on Monday determined the city of Peru did not violate any public access laws when responding to a request made by Republican Councilwoman Kathleen Plothow.
Matthew Jelenek, chairman of the county’s Republican Party, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the city clerk-treasurer in April asking for all emails between department heads and Plothow. He also requested email correspondences between her and the city’s golf superintendent.
In response, Plothow, a first-time councilwoman elected to an at-large seat in 2019, filed her own FOIA request April 15 with the city’s attorney. The request asked for all forms and correspondences made between the Miami County GOP and city officials regrading their FOIA request on her.
In a later email, Plothow also requested any emails, letters or notes sent between city officials concerning her.
The city provided the requested documentation June 8. Two days later, Plothow filed a complaint with the Office of the Public Access Counselor alleging her FOIA request was “ignored” by the city until June 8, which was 55 days after she made the initial request.
“There was never a formal refusal to send requested information, it was ignored until June 8, 2021, at 4:28 p.m., that was when the requested information was received,” she wrote in the complaint.
In a letter responding to Plothow's complaint, City Attorney Dustin Kern said the request was fulfilled in a "timely manner" considering the time it took to gather the information, and then review it for potentially excludable information under the Access to Public Records Act.
Kern also noted Plothow filed the complaint after she had already been provided with all the documentation she had requested. He pointed out that Jelenek "had not complained one time about the time it was taking the City to complete said request."
Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt said in a letter that he has made it a "general rule of thumb" that FOIA requests be fulfilled in 30 days, but it is not a rule or a legal standard. Rather, it's a "a strong suggestion so that requests do not stall and languish."
"To the extent it took closer to 55 days in this case could have been the result of many factors, but it is not a fatal flaw," he said in a letter to Plothow. "The request yielded over 100 documents. So, while I preach timeliness and efficiency, and will continue to do so, I do not find the City of Peru’s actions to be illicit and I am disinclined to find a violation of the public access laws."
Plothow's complaint comes after she blasted her own party for filing a FOIA request for her emails with city officials. In an email she sent on May 15 to city and state elected officials, Plothow said she had been "betrayed and utterly disrespected."
“You, the MCRP, could have behaved professionally by requesting a meeting to voice your concerns," she said. "Sadly, you, MCRP, decided to behave ‘covertly.’”
She also wrote that she had “lost complete respect for all of those involved” in filing the FOIA, and asked how she could attend GOP meetings and “feel the least bit comfortable.”
“To be utterly honest, shame on you and the Miami County Republican Party,” she wrote.
In his letter to Plothow, Britt said he did not find it "particularly troublesome" that the Miami County GOP made a FOIA request against an elected official in its own party.
"It matters not if the request was politically motivated — public records requests often are — and I did not consider it abusive or inappropriate," he wrote. "Political operatives are just as entitled to scrutinize the goings-on of public business as the constituency at large."
Phone messages left with Jelenek and Miami County GOP Vice Chair Susan Evans on Tuesday afternoon were not returned.
