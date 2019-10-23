The case against a Kokomo man arrested in connection with a December 2018 murder on the city’s northwest side was dismissed last week in Howard County Superior Court 1.
According to a motion to dismiss without prejudice supplied by the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office, the dismissal against Marcus Stone, 21, was due to the “lack of cooperation of necessary State witnesses,” and it was signed by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lisa Glancy.
Stone was served a warrant in June on charges of murder and attempted murder, both Level 1 felonies, and robbery, a Level 2 felony, for the death of Keith Jewell, 50, Kokomo, who was found lying face down in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.
Shortly after Jewell’s body was found in the 400 block of West Monroe Street, another Kokomo resident, Jon Whitehead, 55, was located in the 1100 block of Lindsay Street with a gunshot wound to his face, and police believed the same individual was involved in both incidents, reports stated at the time.
Before last week’s dismissal, Stone was slated to stand trial in the matter on Friday.
Stone was also being incarcerated without bond in the Howard County Jail, where he has since been released, according to an online database.
Both Prosecutor Mark McCann and Stone’s attorney, Brent Dechert, declined to comment for this story.
