More than $600,000 in grant money will help Kokomo schools students recover academically while also providing Indiana University Kokomo education students with classroom experience.
Kokomo schools and IUK partnered to secure two Student Learning Recovery Grants. The program was created by the state legislature and emphasizes partnerships between schools and community organizations.
The intent is to provide additional support in literacy, math and college and career readiness.
About $35,000 is being used this summer to help students in kindergarten through fifth grade build reading skills.
“The grants will support student assessments and data collection to identify students who need a little support,” said IUK Dean of Education Leah Nellis.
This will help teachers identify the specific type of intervention needed for each student. Intervention can be thought of as how lessons and curriculum are presented to students in a way that helps them better understand concepts.
What works for one student might not work for another, which is why collecting data and being able to make sense of it is important.
“It’s really filling in those gaps at an individual student level,” Nellis said.
IUK students spent two days completing professional development this week to understand intervention strategies.
A handful of IUK students are helping out this summer, but come next school year, Kokomo schools will have 40 students spread throughout the district.
“It’s putting more people in our buildings and helping kids with more intense interventions,” said Teni Helmberger, director of secondary education and special programs at Kokomo schools.
Helmberger and Nellis co-wrote the grant.
The college students will provide more one-on-one support for students while also getting valuable classroom experience as they complete their degrees.
“It has a benefit for both,” Helmberger said.
This should prove to be even more important as some IUK students could not get into classrooms last year due to the pandemic.
More than $590,000 is reserved for the next two school years and will cover all students in kindergarten through high school.
Learning loss has been a buzz word in education circles this year as school districts wrestle with the effects of students learning virtually, being in and out of school and other stressors due to the pandemic.
Helmberger said they’ve been pleasantly surprised, though. Learning loss hasn’t been as severe as expected.
“It’s not nearly what we thought it would be,” she said.
Helmberger credited teachers for stepping up and Kokomo remaining open.
Other schools are seeing the effects, though.
Matthew Miller, principal at Tri-Central Elementary School, said early secured funding to assist students of all standardized test scores show a drop from past years.
“It’s been a big deal,” he said. “Learning loss has been across the board in every subject.”
Tri-Central Elementary was among a group of schools that partnered with INcompassing Education, which provides professional development for educators, to secure more than $210,000.
The grant will cover the $20,000 Tri-Central spent on professional development for learning loss and intervention.
Tri-Central is using Response to Intervention, a multi-tier approach to identifying and supporting students with learning and behavior needs.
Like with Kokomo, Miller said Tri-Central teachers will be better able to identify what their students need.
“It’s helping students and teachers, which in turn helps students,” he said.
Tri-Central will launch a jumpstart program beginning two weeks before the start of next school year. This is meant to help students catch up in English language arts and math. More than a dozen students are already signed up, but Miller said they’re hoping for more.
This leads to another issue schools are facing, what Miller calls COVID fatigue. A stressful school year, minus the loss of a normal summer last year, has parents and children wanting to unwind and enjoy their summer, and not worry about school for a couple months.
Simply, everyone wants a break.
Miller is sympathetic, teachers want a break too, but said he doesn’t want students to fall further behind.
After-school tutoring will be utilized this fall at Tri-Central Elementary to help student catch up, too.
Northwestern will also engage with after-school opportunities. The district partnered with IUK to receive nearly $44,000.
Superintendent Kristen Bilkey said students in kindergarten through sixth grade will receive additional help with math and reading, as will junior high students, while high schoolers will use an online credit recovery program.
Nellis said the partnership will look a little different than the one with Kokomo but education students will play a part.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.