BUNKER HILL – State police are investigating an apparent suicide at the Miami Correctional Facility after an inmate was found hanging in his cell early Thursday morning.
James McKillop, 34, was found by prison staff at 2:25 a.m. An autopsy determined he died from suicide by hanging, according to ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum.
McKillop was being held by himself in a cell in the maximum-security restricted housing section of the prison. He was incarcerated at the facility in December on a 55 year sentence after being convicted of attempted murder in Tippecanoe County.
That conviction stemmed from an incident in September in which McKillop sliced the throat of another inmate at the Tippecanoe County jail using a metal splint, according to court documents.
Slocum said the hanging at the prison remains under investigation.
