Thinking about taking a dip in the Wildcat or Kokomo creeks this summer? Think again.
According to a study published earlier this month, 73% of Indiana waterways are listed as impaired for recreation. That means they have so much fecal bacteria and other contaminants that they aren’t safe for swimming, tubing or other water contact activities.
Of the 33,559 assessed river and stream miles in the state, 24,395 are listed as impaired. That means Indiana ranks first in the nation for the total number of river and stream miles classified as impaired for swimming and water-contact recreation.
Both Wildcat Creek and Kokomo Creek are included as unsuitable for recreational use. According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Wildcat Creek contains elevated levels of E. coli and polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) concentrations. Kokomo Creek has high levels of E. coli and ammonia.
The assessment comes from a study called “The Clean Water Act at 50: Promises Half Kept at the Half-Century Mark,” which was published by the Environmental Integrity Project. The nonprofit watchdog organization advocates for effective enforcement of environmental laws.
But the pollution in both Kokomo waterways runs deeper than just recreational impairments. Both have do-not-eat advisories for fish due to the toxic chemicals and runoff found in the water.
IDEM has issued the fish advisory for just 10 waterways in the state. In Howard County, nearly 40 miles of Wildcat Creek and roughly 12 miles of Kokomo Creek are listed. That means the county has the most miles of waterway with the do-not-eat advisory in Indiana. That includes all sizes of all fish.
The listing for both rivers was established in 1987 due to elevated PCB concentrations in fish from from the former Continental Steel Corp. site. The Environmental Protection Agency listed the 183-acre property as a Superfund site 1989.
Over its 72 years of operations in Kokomo, the facility resulted in contaminated soil, sediments, surface water and groundwater with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), PCBs and several metals, including lead. Sampling also detected lead contamination in some nearby residential soils.
Cleanup finished in 2011 and the area is now home to the city’s soccer fields and a solar park located on West Markland Avenue. But the contamination that remains deep within the soil continues to leech into the water.
The most recent example is at the Kokomo Wastewater Treatment Facility, where tests last year revealed the soil contained arsenic, lead, mercury and PCBs at levels that exceeded the limits set by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. The contaminated area sits directly beside the Wildcat.
The discovery led the city to immediately halt construction on a major sewer project that involves building a new wastewater line from the Highland Park area to the facility.
IDEM said that although Wildcat Creek contains the most PCBs, the advisory for Kokomo Creek remains in place due to its proximity to the Wildcat and the potential for other unidentified PCB sources in the area that could be polluting the creek.
But Megan Moss, administrator of the Howard County Storm Water District, said it’s not all bad news for the waterways. She said both waterways have a good diversity of macroinvertebrates, which are the basis for the fish food chain. The rivers also support a good variety of fish species.
“They do support life, but they do have some impairments and they could be improved,” Moss said. “But I don’t think it’s quite as bad as a lot of people think. It’s not like if you go in your arm will melt off.”
Wildcat Guardian President Mike Laughner said the amount of trash and other debris that contribute to poor fish and water quality has also greatly declined over the last decade.
An illegal dump site along the Wildcat that once contained over 2,000 tires has been cleaned up, and there are fewer large items like furniture and TVs in the waterways, he said.
“Anymore, it seems to be Styrofoam cups and plastic bottles and the rare aluminum can,” Laughner said. “It’s more personal trash than anything.”
He said he’s an avid angler who has fished the Wildcat for over a decade. In that time, he’s never caught a fish that seemed deformed or sickly from contamination.
“It’s rare that I see a fish that doesn’t look healthy,” Laughner said.
Even so, the contamination is bad enough that IDEM and the EPA continue to advise residents not to swim or use the rivers for recreation or eat the fish, making them some of the most impaired waterways in the state.
Statewide, livestock waste and excessive fertilizer applications are the main source of non-point water pollution in Indiana rivers, according to the Hoosier Environmental Council.
The Environmental Integrity Project study says the runoff creates high concentrations of E. coli bacteria and the growth of harmful algae, including cyanobacteria. IDEM lists E. coli as the top cause of impairment of Indiana rivers and streams, with industrial-style animal production operations largely to blame.
Indra Frank, Environmental Health & Water Policy director for the Hoosier Environmental Council, said the state’s waterways have benefited from the Clean Water Act, but they also illustrate gaps in the law.
“Unfortunately, we have also seen examples of Clean Water Act permits used to send water contaminated with coal ash into our rivers,” she said in the study. “We need to halt pollution like this.”
Storm water district manager Moss said although IDEM and EPA enforce and monitor the state’s rivers, it’s local residents who can have an immediate impact on the water quality in the Wildcat and Kokomo creeks.
For example, instead of spraying down a driveway or slab and letting the potentially contaminated water drain away and eventually end up in a waterway, simply clean with a broom, she said.
“There are little things we can do that make a difference,” she said. “Just clean up after yourself.”
