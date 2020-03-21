6 bodies recovered
after water sweeps
cars from Indiana road
LAUREL, Ind. (AP) — The body of a 13-year-old boy was recovered Saturday in a southeastern Indiana creek, the last six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall deluged the region’s hill country, authorities said.
The boy’s body was found Saturday morning in Sanes Creek, where the bodies of his sisters, ages 7 and 4, and the siblings' mother, Felina Lewis, 35, of Laurel, Indiana, were recovered Friday, said Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter. The children’s names were not expected to be released, he said.
The victims from the other vehicle were identified as Shawn Roberts, 47, and Burton Spurlock, 48. Both men were also Laurel residents.
Baxter said autopsies were pending on all six victims, but they are presumed to have drowned.
A van and a pickup truck carrying the victims were swept off a roadway into Sanes Creek late Thursday or early Friday after a bridge over the creek was partially washed out by floodwaters when the area received 2-3 inches of rain, officials said.
Indiana Conservation Officer Josh Thomas said the creek, a tributary of the Whitewater River, quickly surged into a torrent in the region, which has many steep ridges and valleys that are prone to flooding during heavy rainfall. It’s unclear whether the vehicles were washed into the creek at the same time or separately, he said.
“It’s terrible. It's hard to fathom," Thomas told The Associated Press. “Down here, with all these hills, things flood quickly. A lot of these creeks are very small, but all of a sudden they’re big with a lot of water and a lot of water moving really fast. They go down almost as quickly as they come up."
He said all of the victims’ bodies were found along the creek and not in the vehicles.
Laurel is about 55 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
Indiana city eyes $500K
for suit over overturned conviction
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city is weighing spending another $500,000 to defend itself against a lawsuit filed by a man whose attempted murder conviction was thrown out because prosecutors didn't disclose that the state’s sole eyewitness underwent hypnosis to sharpen his memory.
The Elkhart City Council gave the $500,000 appropriation request its first reading on Monday before deciding to discuss it in an executive session and take the matter up at a later meeting.
The funding requested by Elkhart city attorney John Espar would come from the city's general fund and help pay Elkhart's legal fees in its defense against a lawsuit filed by Mack Sims.
Sims filed his federal lawsuit in December, naming as defendants the city of Elkhart, a former city police detective and a former deputy prosecutor for Elkhart County, The Elkhart Truth reported.
Sims was released from custody in March 2019, after serving part of a 35-year sentence. He was released a month after the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago threw out his 1994 attempted murder conviction in the November 1993 shooting of security guard Shane Carey.
The prosecution’s case relied on Carey identifying Sims as the shooter and had no physical evidence linking Sims to the attack.
The federal appeals court cited the hiding of “explosive” evidence from Sims — that Carey underwent hypnosis before the trial to sharpen his memory — in declaring that prosecutors had violated pretrial discovery rules by not disclosing that fact.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that a person who undergoes hypnosis could potentially fill memory gaps with fantasy or experience increased confidence in both accurate and inaccurate recollections.
Sims had appealed his conviction after learning in 2012 that Carey had undergone hypnosis before the trial.
Man exonerates
teen co-defendant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana man who pleaded guilty in an October killing told a judge before he was sentenced that a teenage co-defendant played no role in the slaying.
Jermaine Turner, 40, tried to exonerate Anthony M. Mitchell, 19, before a judge sentenced Turner on Thursday to 50 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Pablo Guzman Vasquez, 40.
“It was basically, wrong place, wrong time,” Turner told Allen County Judge Fran Gull, adding that Mitchell “had nothing to do with it.”
Mitchell's attorney, Robert Gevers, said during a March 6 hearing that Turner made phone calls after he pleaded guilty in February to murder in Vasquez’s slaying that would clear his client. Court filings say those calls “may be exculpatory in nature for Mr. Mitchell,” The Journal Gazette reported.
Mitchell faces murder, felony murder and robbery charges in the killing. His trial had been scheduled March 10, but Gull agreed to postpone it until Aug. 18 after learning of the phone calls.
Turner and Mitchell were together when Vasquez was slain, but Turner admitted firing the shots that killed him, according to court documents.
