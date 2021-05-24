INDIANAPOLIS — A 12-year-old Indianapolis boy has died after being shot in the head by a gunshot fired into his grandparents’ home, family members said.
Dayshawn Bills died around 5 p.m. Friday at Riley Children’s Hospital, they said. He had been on life support and had been declared brain dead following the shooting.
The 7th grader was shot around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the home on the city’s northeast side. He was playing video games with family members at the time.
Mayor Joe Hogsett condemned the shooting at a news conference later that morning.
“This cannot be the lived experience of families in our city — anywhere in our city,” Hogsett said.
No arrests have been made. Hogsett and police encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to share it with investigators.
