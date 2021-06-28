INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday two tornadoes touched down in north central Indiana.
The first tornado was reported around 8:18 p.m. Friday night in far eastern Tippecanoe County at winds of 95 mph.
At around 8:30 p.m., reports were made of a second tornado in Carroll County.
Reports of damage in Carroll County included mainly tree damage and some minor shingle or siding damage to homes, but there were no reports of any injuries, according to WTHR-TV.
A tornado warning was extended into the western portion of Howard County Friday night.
