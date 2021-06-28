APTOPIX Severe Weather Indiana

A tree lies topped over after a tornado touched down along Indiana 18 near County Road 600 East, Saturday, in Carroll County, Ind. The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday two tornados touched down in north central Indiana. Reports of damage in Carroll County included mainly tree damage and some minor shingle or siding damage to homes, but there were no reports of any injuries. (Nikos Frazier/Journal & Courier via AP)

 Nikos Frazier

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday two tornadoes touched down in north central Indiana.

The first tornado was reported around 8:18 p.m. Friday night in far eastern Tippecanoe County at winds of 95 mph.

At around 8:30 p.m., reports were made of a second tornado in Carroll County.

Reports of damage in Carroll County included mainly tree damage and some minor shingle or siding damage to homes, but there were no reports of any injuries, according to WTHR-TV.

A tornado warning was extended into the western portion of Howard County Friday night.

